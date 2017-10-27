Minor Injuries When Lift Falls onto Building

St. Louis, MO. October 26 – Emergency crews are responding to a hydraulic lift accident just north of Downtown St. Louis.
Three people were in the basket of the lift when it drove into a hole in the ground, forcing the basket at the top to crash into the side of the building.
The accident happened at 1336 North 6th Street in St. Louis’ Columbus Square neighborhood.
All injuries were considered minor.
Montacargas cae sobre edificio causando lesiones menores
St. Louis, MO. 26 de octubre – Los equipos de emergencia están respondiendo al accidente de un montacargas hidráulico justo al norte del centro de St. Louis.
Tres personas se encontraban en la canasta del montacargas cuando cayó en un agujero en el suelo, lo que obligó a la canasta en la parte superior a chocar contra el costado del edificio.
El accidente ocurrió en 1336 North 6th Street en el barrio Columbus Square de St. Louis.
Todas las lesiones se consideraron menores.