Missing Missouri baby found safe

A missing baby from Pevely, MO for whom was issued an alert Monday night, has been found and reunited with her mother on Tuesday afternoon.
The endangered person advisory has been called off after 7-month-old Aubrey Gardner was found with her non-custodial 29-year-old father Dalton Gardner.
Reporter Chris Regnier with Fox2Now informed through his official Twitter account that the Pevely Police Chief Tony Moutray had confirmed that baby Aubrey Gardner had been located and retrieved to the Police Department, where she would reunite with her mother.
“Pevely Police Chief Tony Moutray tells Fox2/News 11 that 7 month old baby Aubrey Gardner is being brought to Pevely Police Department right now. Baby’s mother has been at Pevely PD talking with investigators today as search intensified for her daughter,” read the tweet.
An alert for the search of the baby had been issued after Dalton Gardner, the biological father and suspected drug abuser, had taken the baby from her mother’s home in the 900 block of Peggy Drive. Police did not elaborate on what happened during that incident.
Bebé desaparecida ha sido encontrada a salvo
Una bebé desaparecida de Pevely, MO, para quien se emitió una alerta el lunes por la noche, fue encontrada a salvo y fue reunida con su madre el martes por la tarde.
La advertencia de persona en peligro se canceló después de que la policía encontrara a Aubrey Gardner, de 7 meses, con su padre biológico Dalton Gardner, de 29 años, quien no cuenta con custodia de la niña.
El reportero Chris Regnier con Fox2Now informó a través de su cuenta oficial de Twitter que el jefe de la policía de Pevely, Tony Moutray, había confirmado que la bebé Aubrey Gardner había sido localizada y trasladada al departamento de policía, donde se reuniría con su madre.
“El jefe de policía de Pevely, Tony Moutray, le dice a Fox2 / News 11 que la bebé de 7 meses Aubrey Gardner está siendo llevada al departamento de policía de Pevely en este momento. La madre de Baby ha estado en Pevely PD hablando con investigadores hoy mientras la búsqueda por su hija se intensificaba,” leía el tweet.
Se había emitido una alerta por la búsqueda de la bebé después de que Dalton Gardner, el padre biológico y supuesto abusador de drogas, se había llevado a la bebé de casa de su madre en la cuadra 900 de Peggy Drive. La policía no dio más detalles sobre lo que sucedió durante ese incidente.