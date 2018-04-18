Missing Missouri baby found safe

A missing baby from Pevely, MO for whom was issued an alert Monday night, has been found and reunited with her mother on Tuesday afternoon.

The endangered person advisory has been called off after 7-month-old Aubrey Gardner was found with her non-custodial 29-year-old father Dalton Gardner.

Reporter Chris Regnier with Fox2Now informed through his official Twitter account that the Pevely Police Chief Tony Moutray had confirmed that baby Aubrey Gardner had been located and retrieved to the Police Department, where she would reunite with her mother.

“Pevely Police Chief Tony Moutray tells Fox2/News 11 that 7 month old baby Aubrey Gardner is being brought to Pevely Police Department right now. Baby’s mother has been at Pevely PD talking with investigators today as search intensified for her daughter,” read the tweet.

An alert for the search of the baby had been issued after Dalton Gardner, the biological father and suspected drug abuser, had taken the baby from her mother’s home in the 900 block of Peggy Drive. Police did not elaborate on what happened during that incident.