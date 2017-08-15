Missing Woman Stayed Alive for Month in Wilderness Eating Berries and Mushrooms

Bullock County, AL – A woman determined to see her loved ones again endured a harrowing ordeal for weeks in the woods of Bullock County. Her survival story is being called a miracle.

Lisa Theris, 25, of Louisville, had been missing for nearly a month when she emerged from the wood line on Highway 82 over the weekend and was spotted by someone driving by.

A massive search had been underway for Theris and spanned several counties, with multiple agencies involved in the investigation.

Now, more shocking details are surfacing about her survival tactics. She had no shelter, no shoes, no phone, no purse and was all by herself in thousands of acres of isolated, dense forest. There were no roads or homes anywhere around her in the expansive block of land.

Sheriff Raymond Rodgers said Theris was spotted on the side of the road around 2 p.m. Saturday by a woman driving down Highway 82 near the Bullock County and Barbour County line.

“A motorist from Florida was driving 82 east of Midway and saw something moving in the bushes. She went back and there was the young lady in the wooded area. She called us and told us she had located the missing person,” the sheriff said. “Finally the young lady has been found and she’s alive. Thank God.”

Theris was treated at the local emergency room and reunited with her family, who rushed to Bullock County after receiving the news that she was found.

The sheriff shed some light on how Lisa stayed alive as she was exposed to brutal elements day and night.

“She had been out lost in the woods,” he said. “She said she was drinking water out of a brook and eating berries and mushrooms.”

Theris was last seen in Midway before she went missing. Her family reported her missing on July 23.

Investigators say she was with two men who burglarized a hunting camp in Midway on July 17-18. Lisa Theris did not know they were going there to break into the lodge and steal things and didn’t want to be a part of it, officials said. The two men, Manley Davis and Randall Oswald, have since been captured and charged.

Lisa Theris declined to comment at her home in Louisville on Monday. Residents in the town expressed their relief that she is back home and healing from her scary journey.

Relatives are enjoying spending time with Lisa as she recovers.