Missing Woman Stayed Alive for Month in Wilderness Eating Berries and Mushrooms

Bullock County, AL – A woman determined to see her loved ones again endured a harrowing ordeal for weeks in the woods of Bullock County. Her survival story is being called a miracle.
Lisa Theris, 25, of Louisville, had been missing for nearly a month when she emerged from the wood line on Highway 82 over the weekend and was spotted by someone driving by.
A massive search had been underway for Theris and spanned several counties, with multiple agencies involved in the investigation.
Now, more shocking details are surfacing about her survival tactics. She had no shelter, no shoes, no phone, no purse and was all by herself in thousands of acres of isolated, dense forest. There were no roads or homes anywhere around her in the expansive block of land.
Sheriff Raymond Rodgers said Theris was spotted on the side of the road around 2 p.m. Saturday by a woman driving down Highway 82 near the Bullock County and Barbour County line.
“A motorist from Florida was driving 82 east of Midway and saw something moving in the bushes. She went back and there was the young lady in the wooded area. She called us and told us she had located the missing person,” the sheriff said. “Finally the young lady has been found and she’s alive. Thank God.”
Theris was treated at the local emergency room and reunited with her family, who rushed to Bullock County after receiving the news that she was found.
The sheriff shed some light on how Lisa stayed alive as she was exposed to brutal elements day and night.
“She had been out lost in the woods,” he said. “She said she was drinking water out of a brook and eating berries and mushrooms.”
Theris was last seen in Midway before she went missing. Her family reported her missing on July 23.
Investigators say she was with two men who burglarized a hunting camp in Midway on July 17-18. Lisa Theris did not know they were going there to break into the lodge and steal things and didn’t want to be a part of it, officials said. The two men, Manley Davis and Randall Oswald, have since been captured and charged.
Lisa Theris declined to comment at her home in Louisville on Monday. Residents in the town expressed their relief that she is back home and healing from her scary journey.
Relatives are enjoying spending time with Lisa as she recovers.
Mujer desaparecida se mantuvo viva durante meses en el bosque comiendo bayas y setas
Bullock County, AL – Una mujer decidida a ver a sus seres queridos de nuevo soportó una terrible prueba semanas en el bosque de Bullock County. Su historia de supervivencia se llama un milagro.
Lisa Theris, de 25 años, de Louisville, había estado desaparecida durante casi un mes cuando salió del bosque en la autopista 82 durante el fin de semana y fue vista por alguien que conducía.
Estaba abierta una investigación masiva para encontrar a Theris y abarcó varios condados, con múltiples dependencias involucradas en la investigación.
Ahora, más detalles impactantes están surgiendo sobre sus tácticas de supervivencia. No tenía refugio, ni zapatos, ni teléfono, ni cartera, y estaba sola en miles de hectáreas de bosque denso y aislado. No había caminos ni casas en torno a ella en el extenso bloque.
El sheriff Raymond Rodgers dijo que Theris fue vista a un lado de la carretera alrededor de las 2 p.m. el sábado por una mujer que conducía por la autopista 82 cerca del condado de Bullock y los límites del condado de Barbour.
“Un automovilista de Florida conducía por la 82 al este de Midway y vio algo moviéndose en los arbustos. Ella regresó y allí estaba la mujer en el bosque. Nos llamó y nos dijo que había localizado a la persona desaparecida”, dijo el sheriff. “Finalmente la joven se ha encontrado y está viva”.
Theris fue atendida en la sala de emergencias local y se reunió con su familia, que corrió al condado de Bullock después de recibir la noticia de que la habían encontrado.
El sheriff dice cómo Lisa se mantuvo viva cuando fue expuesta a elementos brutales día y noche.
“Había estado perdida en el bosque”, dijo. “Dijo que bebió agua de un arroyo y comió bayas y setas”.
Theris fue vista por última vez en Midway antes de que desapareciera. Su familia informó de su desaparición el 23 de julio.
Los investigadores dicen que estaba con dos hombres que robaron un campo de caza en Midway los días 17 y 18 de julio. Lisa Theris no sabía que iban a robar el lugar y no quiso ser parte de ello, dijeron las autoridades. Los dos hombres, Manley Davis y Randall Oswald, ya fueron capturados y acusados desde entonces.
Lisa Theris se negó a comentar en su casa en Louisville el lunes. Los residentes de la ciudad expresaron su alivio de que esté de regreso a casa y se reponga de la pesadilla por la que pasó.
Sus familiares disfrutan de su compañía mientras se recupera.