Missouri and Israel Collaboration

Creve Couer, MO — 8-15-17

Missouri governor Eric Greitens was host past tuesday to the Israeli Ambassador to the United States, Ron Dermer.

They took part in a business roundtable at the Danforth Plant Science Center to talk about the economic partnership between Israel and Missouri.

Same day at night governor Greitens hosted a dinner for the ambassador at the governor’s mansion.

It seems Governor Eric Greitens is hoping to enhance Missouri’s economic relationship with Israel.

In a business roundtable at the Danforth Plant Science Center. Greitens said healthcare, cyber security, and agriculture are the areas that are being looked at to strengthen this partnership.

“Missouri is one of the leaders in agriculture technology today as is the state of Israel. So part of the discussion is how we can enhance those relationships in agriculture technology”. Said Greitens.

and then Dermer agreed that the future of this partnership will be profitable.

“I frankly did not know how important agriculture and technology is to this economy. I think we’re if not the best in the world, we’re one of the best in the world in that area.” said Dermer

“I think Israel is going to be a great resource.” Dermer added.

Dermer said he is looking forward to the Governor making a trip to Israel later this year.