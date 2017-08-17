Thursday , August 17 2017
Missouri and Israel Collaboration


 

Missouri Governor Eric Greitens (C) and Israeli Ambassador to the United States Ron Dermer (R) listen as Danforth Plant Science Center’s President Jim Carrington gives a description during a tour of the facility in Creve Coeur, Missouri on August 15, 2017. The three participated in a roundtable discussion of Missouri and Israel’s friendship and economic partnership. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

Creve Couer, MO — 8-15-17

Missouri governor Eric Greitens was host past tuesday to the Israeli Ambassador to the United States, Ron Dermer.

They took part in a business roundtable at the Danforth Plant Science Center to talk about the economic partnership between Israel and Missouri.

Same day at night governor Greitens hosted a dinner for the ambassador at the governor’s mansion.

It seems Governor Eric Greitens is hoping to enhance Missouri’s economic relationship with Israel.

Israeli Ambassador to the United States Ron Dermer listens during a tour of the Danforth Plant Science Center facility in Creve Coeur, Missouri on August 15, 2017. Dermer participated in a roundtable discussion with Missouri Governor Eric Greitens talking about of Missouri and Israel’s friendship and economic partnership. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

In a business roundtable at the Danforth Plant Science Center. Greitens said healthcare, cyber security, and agriculture are the areas that are being looked at to strengthen this partnership.

“Missouri is one of the leaders in agriculture technology today as is the state of Israel. So part of the discussion is how we can enhance those relationships in agriculture technology”. Said Greitens.

and then Dermer agreed that the future of this partnership will be profitable.

Missouri Governor Eric Greitens (C) and Israeli Ambassador to the United States Ron Dermer (R) listen as Danforth Plant Science Center’s President Jim Carrington gives a description during a tour of the facility in Creve Coeur, Missouri on August 15, 2017. The three participated in a roundtable discussion of Missouri and Israel’s friendship and economic partnership. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

“I frankly did not know how important agriculture and technology is to this economy. I think we’re if not the best in the world, we’re one of the best in the world in that area.” said Dermer

“I think Israel is going to be a great resource.” Dermer added.

Dermer said he is looking forward to the Governor making a trip to Israel later this year.

 

 



Missouri Governor Eric Greitens (C) and Israeli Ambassador to the United States Ron Dermer (R) listen during a walking tour of the Danforth Plant Science Center facility in Creve Coeur, Missouri on August 15, 2017. The two participated in a roundtable discussion of Missouri and Israel’s friendship and economic partnership. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

Colaboración entre Missouri e Israel

Creve Couer, MO.- 8-15-17
El gobernador de Missouri, Eric Greitens, fue anfitrión el martes pasado del embajador de Israel en Estados Unidos, Ron Dermer.
Participaron en una mesa redonda de negocios en el Danforth Plant Science Center para hablar sobre la asociación económica entre Israel y Missouri.

Missouri Governor Eric Greitens (C) and Israeli Ambassador to the United States Ron Dermer (R) listen as Danforth Plant Science Center’s President Jim Carrington gives a description during a walking tour of the facility in Creve Coeur, Missouri on August 15, 2017. The three participated in a roundtable discussion of Missouri and Israel’s friendship and economic partnership. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

El mismo día por la noche, el gobernador Greitens ofreció una cena para el embajador en la mansión del gobernador.
Parece que el gobernador Eric Greitens espera mejorar la relación económica de Missouri con Israel.
En una mesa redonda de negocios en el Danforth Plant Science Center. Greitens dijo que la salud, la seguridad cibernética y la agricultura son las áreas que se están buscando para fortalecer esta asociación.
“Missouri es uno de los líderes en la tecnología de la agricultura hoy como es el estado de Israel. Así que parte de la discusión fue sobre cómo podemos mejorar esas relaciones en la tecnología agrícola “. Dijo Greitens.
Y luego Dermer acordó que el futuro de esta asociación será rentable.
“Francamente no sabía lo importante que es la agricultura y la tecnología para esta economía. Creo que si no somos los mejores del mundo, somos uno de los mejores del mundo en esa área “, dijo Dermer
“Creo que Israel va a ser un gran recurso”, añadió Dermer.
Dermer dijo que espera que el gobernador haga un viaje a Israel a finales de este año.

 


