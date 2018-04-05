Missouri Attorney General to investigate mice-infested St. Louis public housing complex

Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley has issued an investigative demand to the St. Louis Housing Authority, in order to investigate the Clinton-Peabody housing complex just south of downtown St. Louis, which has been under public scrutiny during the last couple of weeks, as residents and Democratic lawmakers have voiced health concerns over poor living conditions.
Hawley, a Republican running for Senate announced that he would investigate if the conditions in the complex violated the state’s Merchandising Practices Act by creating “an uninhabitable living environment,” the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
“My office is standing up for residents of the Clinton-Peabody Housing Complex who don’t have the power to do this for themselves,” read a statement by Hawley. “If these allegations are true, this must be fixed. No Missourian should have to live in an uninhabitable environment.”
The Clinton-Peabody complex had made headlines earlier for protesting in front of the St. Louis Housing Authority, as fed-up residents demanded the authority do something about the mice problem or they would demand their resignation.
Cheryl Lovell, the executive director of the housing authority, told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch Wednesday that she had not yet received notice of the investigation.
Fiscal General de Missouri investigará complejo de vivienda pública en St. Louis infestado de ratones
El Fiscal General de Missouri, Josh Hawley, ha presentado una demanda de investigación a la Autoridad de Vivienda de St. Louis, con el fin de investigar el complejo Clinton-Peabody, al sur del centro de St. Louis, el cual ha estado bajo escrutinio público durante las últimas semanas, ya que tanto residentes como legisladores demócratas han expresado preocupaciones de salud por las malas condiciones de vida.
Hawley, candidato republicano al Senado, anunció que investigaría si las condiciones en el complejo violaban la Ley de Prácticas de Comercialización del estado al crear “un entorno de vida inhabitable”, informa el St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
“Mi oficina defiende a los residentes del complejo de viviendas Clinton-Peabody que no tienen el poder de hacer esto por sí mismos”, decía un comunicado de Hawley. “Si estas acusaciones son ciertas, esto debe ser resuelto. Ningún residente de Missouri debería vivir en un ambiente inhabitable”.
El complejo Clinton-Peabody había llegado a los titulares antes por protestar frente a la Autoridad de Vivienda de St. Louis, ya que los residentes cansados exigían que la autoridad hiciera algo sobre el problema de los ratones o exigirían su renuncia.
Cheryl Lovell, directora ejecutiva de la autoridad de vivienda, dijo al St. Louis Post-Dispatch el miércoles que aún no había recibido aviso de la investigación.