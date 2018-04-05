Missouri Attorney General to investigate mice-infested St. Louis public housing complex

Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley has issued an investigative demand to the St. Louis Housing Authority, in order to investigate the Clinton-Peabody housing complex just south of downtown St. Louis, which has been under public scrutiny during the last couple of weeks, as residents and Democratic lawmakers have voiced health concerns over poor living conditions.

Hawley, a Republican running for Senate announced that he would investigate if the conditions in the complex violated the state’s Merchandising Practices Act by creating “an uninhabitable living environment,” the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

“My office is standing up for residents of the Clinton-Peabody Housing Complex who don’t have the power to do this for themselves,” read a statement by Hawley. “If these allegations are true, this must be fixed. No Missourian should have to live in an uninhabitable environment.”

The Clinton-Peabody complex had made headlines earlier for protesting in front of the St. Louis Housing Authority, as fed-up residents demanded the authority do something about the mice problem or they would demand their resignation.

Cheryl Lovell, the executive director of the housing authority, told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch Wednesday that she had not yet received notice of the investigation.