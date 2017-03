Missouri bill on deported immigrants gets initial approval

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. March 8. Missouri senators voted 26-3 Tuesday giving initial approval to a bill that would crack down on some immigrants living in the country illegally.

With this bill, deported immigrants who come back and commit assaults and dangerous felony offenses would face three to 10 years in prison. It needs another vote of approval to move to the House.

According to Republican Sen. Mike Cunningham the main goal is to crack down on criminals, and workers who overstay and people who come to visit family are not the intended targets.