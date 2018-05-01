Missouri committee reiterates that woman’s testimony in Greitens scandal is credible

A House panel rebutted Missouri Governor Eric Greitens’ attorneys claims that the account of the woman accusing him of taking a nonconsensual photo and engaging in violent sexual activities wasn’t credible.

After reviewing her testimony, the panel issued a statement. “The committee does not find anything in the Circuit Attorney interview that causes it to change its statement regarding Witness 1’s credibility. Greitens’ claims about the content of the Circuit Attorney interview mischaracterize the actual testimony received and reviewed by this committee.”

Attorneys for the Missouri governor had claimed that the woman remembered her 2015 affair with Greitens “through a dream” and were looking to disqualify her testimony from the upcoming May 14 trial.

The committee considered that the governor and his attorneys cherry-picked the testimony to undermine the woman’s claims.

Rep. Jay Barnes, a Republican from Jefferson City and chairman of the committee, issued a separate statement in which he said that “Greitens and his team claimed that the video of the interview ‘undermined the narrative’ and ‘directly contradicted allegations in the House report’. We took these claims seriously and immediately sought the video interview in question. The committee does not find anything in the Circuit Attorney interview that causes it to change its statement regarding Witness 1’s credibility.”

The defense for Greitens has been trying to disqualify witnesses accounts ahead of the criminal trial against the governor to be held in St. Louis in two weeks. Yesterday, it was announced that the defense was trying to have Judge Burlison disregard accounts from witnesses interviewed by the prosecution’s former lead investigator, who was found to have lied about the depositions.