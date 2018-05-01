Missouri committee reiterates that woman’s testimony in Greitens scandal is credible

A House panel rebutted Missouri Governor Eric Greitens’ attorneys claims that the account of the woman accusing him of taking a nonconsensual photo and engaging in violent sexual activities wasn’t credible.
After reviewing her testimony, the panel issued a statement. “The committee does not find anything in the Circuit Attorney interview that causes it to change its statement regarding Witness 1’s credibility. Greitens’ claims about the content of the Circuit Attorney interview mischaracterize the actual testimony received and reviewed by this committee.”
Attorneys for the Missouri governor had claimed that the woman remembered her 2015 affair with Greitens “through a dream” and were looking to disqualify her testimony from the upcoming May 14 trial.
The committee considered that the governor and his attorneys cherry-picked the testimony to undermine the woman’s claims.
Rep. Jay Barnes, a Republican from Jefferson City and chairman of the committee, issued a separate statement in which he said that “Greitens and his team claimed that the video of the interview ‘undermined the narrative’ and ‘directly contradicted allegations in the House report’. We took these claims seriously and immediately sought the video interview in question. The committee does not find anything in the Circuit Attorney interview that causes it to change its statement regarding Witness 1’s credibility.”
The defense for Greitens has been trying to disqualify witnesses accounts ahead of the criminal trial against the governor to be held in St. Louis in two weeks. Yesterday, it was announced that the defense was trying to have Judge Burlison disregard accounts from witnesses interviewed by the prosecution’s former lead investigator, who was found to have lied about the depositions.
Comité de Missouri reitera que testimonio de mujer en el escándalo de Greitens es creíble
Un panel de la Cámara de Representantes refutó el alegato de los abogados del gobernador de Missouri, Eric Greitens, de que el relato de la mujer que lo acusa de tomar una foto no consensual y participar en actividades sexuales violentas no era creíble.
Después de revisar su testimonio, el panel emitió una declaración. “El comité no encuentra nada en la entrevista con la Fiscal de Circuito que cause que cambie su declaración con respecto a la credibilidad de la Testigo 1. Las afirmaciones de Greitens sobre el contenido de la entrevista de la Fiscalía de Circuito caracterizan erróneamente el testimonio real recibido y revisado por este comité”.
Los abogados del gobernador de Missouri habían alegado que la mujer recordaba su aventura de 2015 con Greitens “a través de un sueño” y buscaron descalificar su testimonio del próximo juicio del 14 de mayo.
El comité consideró que el gobernador y sus abogados sacaron detalles de contexto en el testimonio para socavar los reclamos de la mujer.
El representante Jay Barnes, un republicano de Jefferson City y presidente del comité, emitió una declaración por separado en la que dijo que “Greitens y su equipo alegaron que el video de la entrevista minaba la narración y directamente contradecía las acusaciones en el reporte del comité. Tomamos en serio estas afirmaciones e inmediatamente buscamos el video de la entrevista en cuestión. El comité no encuentra nada en la entrevista con la Fiscal de Circuito que provoque que cambie su declaración con respecto a la credibilidad de la Testigo1”.
La defensa de Greitens ha estado tratando de descalificar las cuentas de los testigos antes del juicio penal contra el gobernador que se celebrará en San Luis en dos semanas. Ayer, se anunció que la defensa estaba tratando de hacer que el juez Burlison ignorara las declaraciones de los testigos entrevistados por el ex investigador principal de la fiscalía, quien se descubrió mintió sobre las declaraciones.