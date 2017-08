Missouri Democrat who hoped for Trump Assassination Apologizes amid Calls for Her Resignation

Ferguson, MO. August 21 – Missouri state Sen. Maria Chappelle-Nadal apologized on Sunday for a Facebook post that hoped for the assassination of President Donald Trump, saying, “I made a mistake.”

But the Democrat, who has faced a deafening chorus of critics insisting she should resign, did not indicate any willingness to do so.

At a news conference at Wellspring Church in Ferguson on Sunday, she said she had made a mistake and let others down. She had said much the same last week, but on Sunday she went further, apologizing to the president.

“President Trump, I apologize to you and your family,” she said.

She extended that contrition to all Missourians and her colleagues in the state Legislature.

“I am a servant of God, and I am a servant of the people I represent. And I failed them both recently,” Chappelle-Nadal said. “I have learned my lesson.”

The backlash was swift after an exchange on Facebook on Thursday in which Chappelle-Nadal wrote, “I hope Trump is assassinated!” — a post she promptly deleted.

Chappelle-Nadal later admitted the remark was wrong, saying that she had succumbed to frustration over events in Charlottesville, Va., earlier this month in which a white supremacist protester drove a car through a group of counterprotesters, killing a woman, 32.

Trump, a Republican, later asserted that “both sides” of the protests were to blame for the violence, drawing criticism across the political spectrum.

Plenty of Missouri Democrats have expressed outrage at Trump’s reaction. But threatening the president is a federal crime, and her hastily deleted Facebook post has already prompted a Secret Service investigation and could cost Chappelle-Nadal her job, whether she leaves of her own accord or not.