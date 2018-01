Missouri Donut Shop Creates Edible ‘Tide Pod’

St. Louis – A Missouri donut shop has created a donut that resembles a Tide Pod.

Hurts Donut in Springfield posted a photo on its Facebook page of Tide Pods and their donut creation with the caption: “I thought this might clear up any confusion there might have been but now adults are throwing donuts in the washer.”

The shop created the donut after the “Tide Pod Challenge” began circulating on social media. The challenge involves teens eating laundry detergent pods and posting videos of them doing so on the internet.