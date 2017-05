Missouri Governor Activates National Guard for storms and flooding

St. Louis, MO. May 1 – Missouri Governor, Eric Greitens, reported that two persons have died, more than 100 others have been rescued and the National Guard was activated as floodwaters continue to rise in Missouri.

111 evacuations and 136 rescue operations were carried out as of 3 p.m. Sunday according to Greitens,

Greitens declared a state of emergency earlier in the week and credited state and local first responders for taking action and helping the hardest hit areas.

Greitens said some of the flood levels surpassed historic levels. “This is serious. Stay safe. If you must drive, slow down. You might not see high water before it’s too late. Please do not try to drive through high water. Turn around, don’t drown,” said Gov. Eric Greitens.”

“The best thing you can do for the State of Missouri in the next 48 hours is make sure that you and your family remain safe so that first responders can continue their important work. We’re going to get through this together.”