Missouri Is Home to America’s ‘Best New Attraction’ That You’ve Probably Never Heard Of

Springfield, MO. — Missouri is home to another one of the best things to do that you’ve probably never heard of. USA Today readers have named “Wonders of Wildlife” in Springfield as 2017’s Best New Attraction.
What is “Wonders of Wildlife”? The “About Us” section of the website simply states, “Wonders of Wildlife celebrates people who hunt, fish, and act as stewards of the land and water.”
The attraction is so much more than that. Bass Pro Shop founder and CEO Johnny Morris put together 1.5 miles of immersive galleries featuring 4D dioramas and a 300,000 gallon aquarium. St. Louis Magazine notes that it has 350,000 square feet of exhibits. That is more than the Smithsonian Natural History Museum in Washington, D.C.
Missouri es el hogar de la “Mejor Nueva Atracción de Estados Unidos” de la que probablemente nunca habías oído hablar
Springfield, MO. – Missouri es el hogar de otra de las mejores cosas qué hacer de la que probablemente nunca has oído hablar. Los lectores de USA Today han llamado a “Wonders of Wildlife” en Springfield como la Mejor Nueva Atracción de 2017.
¿Qué es “Wonders of Wildlife”? La sección “Acerca de nosotros” del sitio web simplemente dice: “Wonders of Wildlife” celebra a las personas que cazan, pescan y actúan como protectores de la tierra y el agua”.
La atracción es mucho más que eso. El fundador y CEO de Bass Pro Shop, Johnny Morris, armó en 1.5 millas galerías inmersivas con diodos 4D y un acuario de 300,000 galones. La St. Louis Magazine señala que tiene 350,000 pies cuadrados de exhibiciones. Eso es más que el Museo de Historia Natural Smithsonian en Washington, D.C.