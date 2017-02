Missouri man who said he was a KKK leader found dead

LEADWOOD, Mo. — Authorities are investigating the death of a Missouri man who identified himself as an “imperial wizard” of the Ku Klux Klan.

51-year-old Frank Ancona, was found fatally shot near the Big River Saturday. He had not been seen for several days. His vehicle was found Thursday on a forestry service road near Potosi.

The wife of the Ku Klux Klan leader from Missouri is jailed on suspicion of first-degree murder.