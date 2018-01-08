Missouri Named in Top 10 Places in the World Not to Visit

St. Louis, MO. January 8 – The state of Missouri was named one of the top 10 places not to visit in 2018 by the travel website Fodor’s.
Missouri is the only destination on the list that is within the United States.
The travel site points out that while Missouri is “full of wonders” such as limestone caverns and the Budweiser Clydesdales, the reasons not to visit the state outweigh the benefits.
So, how did Missouri make its way onto the list? Discrimination and crime are the top reasons, including an advisory from the NAACP to not visit Missouri.
“Unfortunately, Missouri is also the place where SB 43 was passed making it more difficult to sue employers for discrimination, a state representative argued that homosexuals weren’t human beings, a tourist who got lost and ran out of gas was later found murdered in his jail cell without ever being put under arrest, and two men were hunted down and shot on suspicion of being Muslim on the outskirts of Kansas City. And that’s just in 2017,” the article states.
The article also cites the NAACP, telling visitors there is “looming danger” when visiting the state.
Nimrod Chapel, Jr., the head of the Missouri chapter of the NAACP, told Fodor’s Missouri has a standard of laws that are “only applicable to some people,” and cites discrimination against people of color, women, the disabled and more.
Among the other “no-go” destinations on the list are The Galapagos, Honduras, Cuba, Myanmar and more.
To see the full Fodor’s No List 2018, click here.
Fodor’s also compiled a Go List 2018 with the best 52 destinations worldwide.
Missouri es nombrado entre los primeros 10 lugares del mundo para no visitar
St. Louis, MO. 08 de enero – El estado de Missouri fue nombrado uno de los primeros 10 lugares para no visitar en 2018 por el sitio web de viajes Fodor’s.
Missouri es el único destino en la lista que se encuentra dentro de los Estados Unidos.
El sitio de viajes señala que, si bien Missouri está “lleno de maravillas”, como las cavernas de piedra caliza y los Clydesdales de Budweiser, las razones para no visitar el estado superan los beneficios.
Entonces, ¿cómo llegó Missouri a la lista? La discriminación y el crimen son las principales razones, incluido un aviso de la NAACP para no visitar Missouri.
“Desafortunadamente, Missouri también es el lugar donde se aprobó el SB 43, lo que dificulta la demanda de discriminación por parte de los empleadores, un representante estatal argumentó que los homosexuales no eran seres humanos, un turista que se perdió y se quedó sin gasolina fue encontrado asesinado en su celda sin haber sido arrestado, y dos hombres fueron perseguidos y asesinados por sospechas de ser musulmanes en las afueras de Kansas City. Y eso es solo en 2017”, dice el artículo.
El artículo también cita el NAACP, que les dice a los visitantes que hay “peligro inminente” cuando visitan el estado.
Nimrod Chapel, Jr., el jefe del capítulo de NAACP de Missouri, le dijo a Fodor’s que Missouri tiene un estándar de leyes que son “solo aplicables para algunas personas” y cita la discriminación contra personas de color, mujeres, discapacitados y más.
Entre los otros destinos “para no visitar” en la lista se encuentran las Galápagos, Honduras, Cuba, Myanmar y más.
Para ver la lista completa de Fodor’s para no visitar en 2018, haga clic aquí.
Fodor’s también compiló a una lista para visitar en 2018 con los mejores 52 destinos en todo el mundo.