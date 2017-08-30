Missouri Protesters Urge Peace during Trump Visit

Springfield, MO. August 30 – Missouri activists both for and against President Donald Trump are calling for peace during his visit to Springfield.
Organizers of anti-Trump group Springfield Indivisible and the supportive Patriots Protecting Trump are calling for non-violence during demonstrations prompted by the president’s Wednesday visit.
Trump will speak about tax reform at the Loren Cook Company, which makes ventilation equipment. The speech isn’t open to the public, but protesters and counter protesters are planning demonstrations.
Springfield Police Chief Paul Williams in a Tuesday statement said police are ready to maintain a safe environment. He expects protests to be peaceful. The police chief is discouraging people from bringing firearms but notes that open carry of guns is legal in public spaces in Missouri.
Manifestantes en Missouri exhortan a la paz durante la visita del Trump
Springfield, MO. 30 de agosto – Los activistas de Missouri a favor y en contra del presidente Donald Trump están pidiendo paz durante su visita a Springfield.
Los organizadores del grupo anti-Trump Springfield Indivisible y los Patriots Protecting Trump que apoyan al presidente, están pidiendo la no violencia durante las protestas provocadas por la visita del presidente el miércoles.
Trump hablará sobre la reforma tributaria en Loren Cook Company, que fabrica equipos de ventilación. El discurso no está abierto al público, pero los manifestantes y contra manifestantes están planeando manifestaciones.
El jefe de la policía de Springfield, Paul Williams, dijo el martes que la policía está lista para mantener un ambiente seguro. Él espera que las protestas sean pacíficas. El jefe de la policía está desalentando a la gente de traer armas de fuego, pero señala que el porte de armas es legal en los espacios públicos de Missouri.