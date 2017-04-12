Missouri Senate passes regulations for Uber and Lyft

St. Louis, MO. April 12 – The Missouri Senate passed a bill to regulate transportation companies, such as Uber and Lyft.

According to the legislation, the companies and their drivers would be exempt from local and municipal taxes. Instead, they would pay a $5,000 annual licensing fee and adhere to non-discrimination policy. Drivers would be submitted to background checks and the purchase of vehicle liability insurance would be required.

This bill would allow Uber and Lyft to expand throughout the state.

The taxicab industry is against the measure since it gives this type of companies an unfair advantage over full-time professionals.