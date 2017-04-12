Missouri Senate passes regulations for Uber and Lyft
St. Louis, MO. April 12 – The Missouri Senate passed a bill to regulate transportation companies, such as Uber and Lyft.
According to the legislation, the companies and their drivers would be exempt from local and municipal taxes. Instead, they would pay a $5,000 annual licensing fee and adhere to non-discrimination policy. Drivers would be submitted to background checks and the purchase of vehicle liability insurance would be required.
This bill would allow Uber and Lyft to expand throughout the state.
The taxicab industry is against the measure since it gives this type of companies an unfair advantage over full-time professionals.
El Senado de Missouri aprueba regulaciones para Uber y Lyft
St. Louis, MO. 12 de abril – El Senado de Missouri aprobó una ley que regula a las compañías de traslado, tales como Uber y Lyft.
De acuerdo con la legislación, las compañías y sus choferes estarían exentos de pagar impuestos locales y municipales. En su lugar, pagarían una cuota anual por licencia de $5,000 y se apegarían a una política de no discriminación. Los choferes estarían sujetos a verificaciones de antecedentes y se requeriría la contratación de un seguro de responsabilidad para el vehículo.
Esta ley permitiría a Uber y Lyft expandirse por todo el estado.
La industria de taxistas está en contra de esta medida, ya que otorga a este tipo de compañías una ventaja inequitativa por encima de los profesionales de tiempo completo.