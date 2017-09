Missouri Senate Votes to Censure Chappelle-Nadal over Trump Assassination Post

Jefferson City, MO. September 13 – The Missouri Senate formally condemned a St. Louis-area lawmaker Wednesday after posting and later deleting a Facebook comment in which she hoped for President Donald Trump’s assassination.

The state senate voted 28-2 to censure State Senator Maria Chappelle-Nadal. The only two to vote against the censure were senators Kiki Curls (D-Kansas City) and Jamilah Nasheed (D-St. Louis).

State senators, in Jefferson City for a special legislative session, could not reach the required two-thirds vote to expel Chappelle-Nadal. Censure is the legislative act of publicly reprimanding an official’s conduct and expressing disappointment. The resolution also reminded Chappelle-Nadal the senate could return to the matter and expel her at a future date.