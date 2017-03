Missouri teacher accused of sexual misconduct faces 20 felonies

MAYSVILLE, MO. MARCH 22. Thirty-nine-year-old Rodney Thomas, a northwest Missouri teacher, has been charged with sexual misconduct with 10 teenage students. He also has been suspended from teaching junior high math and coaching wrestling for the Maysville School District.

Thomas was charged Tuesday with 20 felonies, including statutory sodomy and sexual contact with a student.

The incidents are alleged to have occurred starting in 2014, with many of them hapening on school property.