Modot Alert: Try to Stay Off the Roads Tonight By 6 P.M.

St. Louis – MoDOT is advising people to be off the roads before 6 p.m.
MoDOT, along with the National Weather Service, held a press conference Thursday morning, where they said they were tracking a weather system that’s expected to hit the western edge of the metro around 4 p.m. The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the area that will be active through 6 a.m. Friday. During the advisory, a wintry mix is possible. While moisture may be limited, any rain, residual moisture will freeze later this evening and light rain may turn to light freezing rain. Sleet and some snow may mix in as well later this evening. Roads may go from wet to slippery in spots during the evening commute depending on how quickly the cold air arrives. Areas west and bridges & overpasses will reach freezing first.
MoDOT said they are preparing their trucks and plan to apply rock salt to area highways but that the tricky part will be not spreading it too soon because the rain could wash it away before the temperature drops.
“The real challenge is, with rain first, it washes the chemicals off so we have to get around to over 6,000 [roads] to treat them,” said Mark Croarkin with MoDOT. “We’re going to be looking for that opportunity before the freezing rain comes in, to get our trucks spreading rock salt as the pavement temperatures drop but we can’t be everywhere at once.”
Jim Kramper, the director of the National Weather Service office in St. Charles, and MoDOT are urging people to get home by 5 p.m. If they cannot be home by that time, they suggest making sure you’re off the road by 6 p.m.
Alerta de MoDOT: Trate de mantenerse alejado de las autopistas esta noche a las 6 p.m.
St. Louis – MoDOT aconseja a las personas que se mantengan alejados de las carreteras antes de las 6 p.m.
MoDOT, junto con el Servicio Meteorológico Nacional, realizó una conferencia de prensa el jueves por la mañana, donde dijeron que estaban siguiendo un sistema meteorológico que se espera llegue al borde occidental del área metropolitana alrededor de las 4 p.m. El Servicio Meteorológico Nacional emitió una Alerta de Clima Invernal para el área que estará activa hasta las 6 a.m. del viernes. Durante la alerta, es posible que ocurra una combinación invernal (lluvia y nieve). Mientras que la humedad puede ser limitada, cualquier lluvia y humedad residual se congelarán más tarde esta noche y la lluvia ligera puede convertirse en lluvia helada. El aguanieve y algo de nieve pueden mezclarse también más tarde esta noche. Las autopistas pueden pasar de ser lugares húmedos a lugares resbaladizos durante su viaje de la tarde, dependiendo de qué tan rápido llegue el aire frío. Las áreas al oeste y los puentes y los pasos elevados llegarán a la congelación primero.
MoDOT dijo que están preparando sus camiones y planean aplicar sal de roca a las autopistas del área, pero que la parte difícil no se extenderá demasiado pronto porque la lluvia podría eliminarla antes de que la temperatura baje.
“El verdadero desafío es que, primero con lluvia, elimina los productos químicos, por lo que tenemos que llegar a más de 6,000 [vialidades] para tratarlas”, dijo Mark Croarkin de MoDOT. “Vamos a buscar esa oportunidad antes de que entre la lluvia helada para que nuestros camiones esparzan la sal de roca a medida que baje la temperatura del pavimento, pero no podemos estar en todas partes a la vez”.
Jim Kramper, el director de la oficina del Servicio Meteorológico Nacional en St. Charles, y MoDOT están instando a las personas a llegar a casa a más tardar a las 5 p.m. Si no pueden estar en casa en ese momento, se les sugiere que salgan de las autopistas antes de las 6 p.m.