MoDOT Announces Lane Closures on I-44 during Labor Day Weekend

St. Louis, MO. September 1 – The Labor Day weekend is usually associated with traffic delays due to the influx of holiday travelers.
This weekend, however, traffic in the downtown area over the weekend will be due to construction from Missouri’s Department of Transportation (MoDOT).
MoDOT announced beginning Friday night, crews will close all lanes of the westbound lanes of Interstate 44 (I-44) at the Stan Musial Veterans Memorial Bridge to the Poplar Street Bridge. In addition, all westbound lanes of I-44 and southbound Interstate 55 (I-55) will be closed from the Poplar Street Bridge to the I-44/I-55 split.
This is all being done so crews can remove a barrier wall and re-stripe lanes following the construction project on the I-44/I-55 split over 3rd Street.
MoDOT also said they will be closing the I-70 express lanes, the ramp from Washington Avenue to I-44, South Memorial Drive ramp to I-44/I-55, the ramp from westbound Poplar Street Bridge to I-55/I-44 and the ramp from westbound Poplar Street Bridge to Walnut and eastbound I-44. These closures will take place at 9:00 p.m. on Friday.
All lanes are expected to reopen by noon the next day, Sept. 2, MoDOT said.
MoDOT is advising drivers looking to detour from westbound Poplar Street Bridge to I-55/I-44, drivers should continue on I-64 and take the 21st Street/Market exit. Then, take Market to Jefferson, and follow that south to the I-44 interchange.
Drivers looking for a detour from I-70/westbound I-44, should drive on Tucker to Lafayette to the I-55/I-44 interchange.
MoDOT anuncia cierres de carriles en la I-44 durante el fin de semana del Día del Trabajo
St. Louis, MO. 1 de septiembre – El fin de semana del Día del Trabajo por lo general se asocia con retrasos en el tráfico debido a la afluencia de viajeros que salen de vacaciones.
Este fin de semana, sin embargo, el tráfico en el centro de la ciudad durante el fin de semana se deberá a obras del Departamento de Transporte de Missouri (MoDOT).
MoDOT que a partir de la noche del viernes los equipos de trabajo cerrarán todos los carriles el oeste de la Interestatal 44 (I-44) en el Stan Musial Veterans Memorial Bridge a Poplar Street Bridge. Además, todos los carriles hacia el oeste de la I-44 y la Interestatal 55 hacia el sur (I-55) estarán cerrados desde el Poplar Street Bridge hasta la división I-44 / I-55.
Todo esto se está haciendo para que los equipos de trabajo puedan quitar un muro de contención y volver a pintar las divisiones de los carriles después del proyecto de construcción en la división I-44 / I-55 sobre 3rd Street.
MoDOT también dijo que cerrarán los carriles expresos de la I-70, la rampa desde Washington Avenue hasta la I-44, la rampa de South Memorial Drive hacia la I-44/I-55, la rampa desde Poplar Street Bridge hacia el oeste hasta la I-55/I-44 y la rampa desde Poplar Street Bridge hacia el oeste hasta Walnut y la I-44 hacia el este. Estos cierres tendrán lugar a las 9:00 p.m. el viernes.
Se espera que todos los carriles vuelvan a abrir al mediodía del día siguiente, el 2 de septiembre, reportó MoDOT.
MoDOT está aconsejando a los conductores que busquen desviarse desde Poplar Street Bridge hacia el oeste hasta la I-55 / I-44, deben continuar por la I-64 y tomar la salida de 21st Street/Market. Luego, tomar Market hasta Jefferson, y seguir hacia el sur hasta el intercambio de la I-44.
Los conductores que busquen un desvío desde la I-70/I-44 hacia el oeste, deben ir por Tucker a Lafayette hasta el intercambio de la I-55/I-44.