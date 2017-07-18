MoDOT to Close I-44, I-55 Lanes over 2 Weekends

St. Louis, MO. July 14 – MoDOT announced Monday multiple lanes of traffic plan to be closed beginning July 14.
Over the course of two weekends, MoDOT crews will close more than two miles of westbound Interstate 44 in St. Louis City, including removing and replacing pavement at the bottom of the Poplar Street Bridge ramp. All westbound Interstate 44 and southbound Interstate 55 from the Poplar Street Bridge to the I-44/I-55 split will close beginning at 8 p.m. Friday.
Traffic along the Stan Musial Veterans Memorial Bridge also plans to shut down all lanes of westbound I-44 to the Poplar Street Bridge.
In addition, MoDOT will close a handful of other lanes in the City of St. Louis beginning 7 p.m. Friday:
- Interstate 70 express lanes
- Washington Avenue ramp to westbound I-44
- South Memorial Drive ramp to westbound I-44 and southbound I-55
- Ramp from westbound Poplar Street Bridge to southbound I-55 and westbound I-44
- Ramp from westbound Poplar Street Bridge to Walnut and eastbound I-44
All lanes plan to reopen by 5 a.m. Monday, July 17.
For detours from westbound I-44 on Poplar Street Bridge to southbound I-55, drivers should take Interstate 64 and exit at 21st Street/Market Street and continue to Jefferson southbound to the I-44 interchange.
For detours from I-70 and westbound I-44, drivers should take Tucker to Lafayette to the I-55/I-44 interchange.
MoDOT plans for similar closures the weekend of July 21-24.
MoDOT cerrará carriles de I-44, I-55 durante 2 fines de semana
St. Louis, MO. 14 de julio – El MoDOT anunció el lunes que planea cerrar varios carriles a partir del 14 de julio.
Durante dos fines de semana, los equipos de MoDOT cerrarán más de dos millas de la Interestatal 44 en dirección oeste en la ciudad de St. Louis, incluyendo la remoción y reemplazo del pavimento en la parte inferior de la rampa del Poplar Street Bridge. La Interestatal 44 hacia el oeste y la Interestatal 55 hacia el sur desde el Poplar Street Bridge hasta la división I-44 / I-55 cerrará a las 8 p.m. el viernes.
El tráfico a lo largo del Stan Musial Veterans Memorial Bridge también planea cerrar todos los carriles de I-44 que van hacia el oeste al Poplar Street Bridge.
Además, MoDOT cerrará un puñado de otros carriles en la Ciudad de St. Louis a partir de las 7 p.m. del viernes:
- Carriles expresos de la Interestatal 70
- Rampa de Washington Avenue hacia I-44 dirección oeste
- Rapa sur de Memorial Drive hacia I-44 dirección oeste y hacia I-55 dirección sur
- Rampa desde Poplar Street Bridge dirección oeste hasta I-55 sur e I-44 oeste
- Rampa desde Poplar Street Bridge dirección oeste hasta Walnut y I-44 este
Se planea reabrir todos los carriles antes de las 5:00 de la mañana del lunes 17 de julio.
Para los desvíos desde la I-44 hacia el oeste en Poplar Street Bridge hasta la I-55 hacia el sur, los conductores deben tomar la Interestatal 64 y salir en 21st Street / Market Street y seguir hacia Jefferson hacia el sur hasta la I-44.
Para los desvíos de la I-70 y la I-44 hacia el oeste, los conductores deben tomar Tucker para la salida a la I-55 / I-44 por.
El MoDOT planea cierres similares el fin de semana del 21 al 24 de julio.