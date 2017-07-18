MoDOT to Close I-44, I-55 Lanes over 2 Weekends

St. Louis, MO. July 14 – MoDOT announced Monday multiple lanes of traffic plan to be closed beginning July 14.

Over the course of two weekends, MoDOT crews will close more than two miles of westbound Interstate 44 in St. Louis City, including removing and replacing pavement at the bottom of the Poplar Street Bridge ramp. All westbound Interstate 44 and southbound Interstate 55 from the Poplar Street Bridge to the I-44/I-55 split will close beginning at 8 p.m. Friday.

Traffic along the Stan Musial Veterans Memorial Bridge also plans to shut down all lanes of westbound I-44 to the Poplar Street Bridge.

In addition, MoDOT will close a handful of other lanes in the City of St. Louis beginning 7 p.m. Friday:

Interstate 70 express lanes

Washington Avenue ramp to westbound I-44

South Memorial Drive ramp to westbound I-44 and southbound I-55

Ramp from westbound Poplar Street Bridge to southbound I-55 and westbound I-44

Ramp from westbound Poplar Street Bridge to Walnut and eastbound I-44

All lanes plan to reopen by 5 a.m. Monday, July 17.

For detours from westbound I-44 on Poplar Street Bridge to southbound I-55, drivers should take Interstate 64 and exit at 21st Street/Market Street and continue to Jefferson southbound to the I-44 interchange.

For detours from I-70 and westbound I-44, drivers should take Tucker to Lafayette to the I-55/I-44 interchange.

MoDOT plans for similar closures the weekend of July 21-24.