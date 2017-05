MoDOT to re-open 141 by Tuesday

St. Louis, MO. May 8 – MoDOT announced Sunday it expects that most roads throughout the area are back open this morning after flooding forced more than one hundred to be shut down last week.

They have some pavement repairs to make. A retaining wall that was in the process of being built cracked and needs to be fixed. The equipment that controls the traffic signals needs to be reinstalled.

Crews will be working through the day on Monday to get the roadway ready.