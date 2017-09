Mom Stabbed Newborn, Said It Was ‘The Devil’s Baby’

Swissvale, Penn. September 11 – A Pennsylvania woman is facing several charges after police said she stabbed her 8-day-old baby, claiming the child was created by the devil.

Police said Tanishia Fielder, 32, admitted to stabbing the infant with a kitchen knife because God told her she needed to kill the baby, dismember him and throw him in the garbage.

Fielder was quoted by police saying, “I stabbed the baby. That’s the Devil’s baby,” according to a criminal complaint.