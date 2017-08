MoneyGram Announces Zero-Fee Transactions for Red Cross Donations Following Hurricane Harvey

Company providing additional support to AmeriCares and Save the Children

MoneyGram (NASDAQ: MGI) today announced a waiver for all transaction fees for donations to the American Red Cross to support disaster relief following Hurricane Harvey. The fee waiver applies to all donations up to $249.99 per transaction through October 1, 2017. Funds will help support the Red Cross’s efforts to provide shelter, supplies and technical assistance to those in need.

In addition to the fee waiver for Red Cross donations, the MoneyGram Foundation is providing support through donations made to disaster relief and emergency response efforts initiated by AmeriCares and Save the Children USA.

AmeriCares has deployed emergency response teams and medical supplies to the area. Save the Children staff is supporting families by providing child care and setting up children friendly shelters.

“Our hearts go out to everyone impacted by Hurricane Harvey and those who are still in the path of the storm. As relief efforts get underway, MoneyGram again pledges our support,” said Pete Ohser, chief revenue officer for Americas and Europe. “Together with the American Red Cross, AmeriCares and Save the Children USA, we are providing financial assistance to the communities that are impacted and we will continue to support our customers during this critical time.”

Red Cross Donations can be made at www.MoneyGram.com or any MoneyGram agent location in the U.S. All donations should be submitted to “Red Cross Disaster Relief” under receive code 2540. Any dollar amount will be accepted up to a maximum of $249.99 per transaction.

*The American Red Cross name used with permission, which in no way constitutes an endorsement, express or implied, of any product, service, company, opinion or political position. The American Red Cross name and logo are registered trademarks owned by the American Red Cross. MoneyGram and the Globe are marks of MoneyGram. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.