Monkey brings Mexico City to a halt

A monkey was spotted early Tuesday morning on the trees of the median strip of one of Mexico City’s busiest roads, Reforma Avenue. Neighbors called authorities, and firefighters, police and veterinaries from the local zoo soon mobilized.

The police stopped traffic to allow firefighters to try and capture the monkey while veterinaries worked on a tranquilizing dart. Passersby took videos with their smartphones. After a couple of hours, the dart was fired but the dosis was not the right one and the monkey did not fall asleep. Instead, he fled to trees at a nearby property, which was soon determined belonged to the embassy of the United States in Mexico.

Authorities requested permission to access the premises, and a couple of minutes later the efforts to capture the monkey were resumed. However, thanks to the heavy vegetation of the area, the monkey escaped again.

The night came and authorities had to halt the rescue process. Neighbors said they had seen the monkey since last Saturday and suspected it may belong to one of the neighbors.