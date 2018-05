Moody’s downgrades St. Louis’ credit

Moody’s Investors Service has downgraded St. Louis’ credit rating for the fourth time in less than three years.

It was reported that St. Louis’ general rating fell from A3 to Baa1 on Wednesday, and ratings on revenue bonds were also downgraded in part due to the city’s “weakened reserve position, which will remain challenged over the near term despite recent revenue enhancements and policy changes that seek to rebuild narrow reserves.”

The city’s reserve target must be at a minimum of 5 percent of the St. Louis budget, currently $24.8 million, but existing reserves haven’t recovered since the 2008 economic recession, leaving a balance of only $16.5 million.

Mayor Lyda Krewson said she expects an Aldermen vote to approve the dedication of 1.5 percent of annual payroll expenditures to bolster the city’s savings.

“I hope (the budget) goes through the Board of Aldermen with that intact. Because it’s important. And this Moody’s downgrade is just a good example of how important it is,” the mayor told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. “If we do that for a little while, for a few years, which I intent to do, these ratings will come back up.”