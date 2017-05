More rain expected for Wednesday in South St. Louis

St. Louis, MO. May 2 – More heavy rain is on the way. The Meramec River in suburban St. Louis already is nearing all-time highs in towns such as Pacific, Eureka and Valley Park.

“This rain event could make for a new flood of record,” National Weather Service meteorologist Mark Fuchs said.

Tuesday will be dry and warmer. Wednesday is when rain returns. This rain lingers into Thursday before ending and drying out into the weekend. The new rain will prolong high levels on the rivers and could force slightly higher crests in some spots.