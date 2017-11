More than 21,000 Passengers Expected at Lambert

St. Louis, Mo. – Wednesday is one of the busiest travel days of the year and airports across the country, including St. Louis Lambert, are expecting more travelers than last year’s Thanksgiving holiday.

Officials at Lambert are expecting a five to seven percent increase in departing passengers from the airport over the Thanksgiving holiday period versus last year. Nationwide, U.S. airlines are predicting a three percent increase in air travel over Thanksgiving last year.

A possible reason for the jumps — AAA says overall airfares are 23 percent cheaper than last Thanksgiving and tickets are the cheapest they’ve been since 2013.

A local AAA spokesperson says another factor could be that people are also feeling generally positive about the economy.

Lambert spokesperson Jeff Lea says Wednesday is going to be the second busiest day of the Thanksgiving period, with more than 21,000 check-ins expected.

Meanwhile, TSA officials say you should arrive two hours before your flight and leave your holiday gifts unwrapped for security checks.