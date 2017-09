More than 80 Arrested after Protest Violence Downtown

St. Louis, MO. September 18 – Police made more than 80 arrests downtown Sunday night after violence erupted following hours of peaceful protesting.

It marked the third night of violence following the Friday acquittal of former St. Louis Police officer Jason Stockley, charged with murdering a black drug suspect.

Around 1 a.m. Monday, Mayor Lyda Krewson and Interim Police Chief Lawrence O’Toole held a brief press conference.

“For the third day in a row, the days have been calm and the nights have been destructive,” Krewson said. “This is unacceptable. Destruction cannot be tolerated.”

O’Toole said “criminals” set out to break and destroy property and, as a result, landed in jail.

“I’m proud to tell you the city of St. Louis is safe and the police owned tonight,” O’Toole said.

Shortly after the arrests, at Tucker Boulevard and Washington Avenue, police officers were heard by reporters chanting “Whose streets? Our streets,” commandeering a common refrain used by protesters.

O’Toole said some officers were assaulted with chemicals and rocks, listing the injuries of the officers as minor and moderate.

“We’re in control. This is our city and we’re going to protect it,” O’Toole said.

Police recovered at least five weapons during the arrests, the chief said.

The mayor and chief did not take questions from the media.

“I’m now leaving to assess the damaged area,” O’Toole said.