Mother arrested for hiding meth in toddler’s diaper

ARNOLD, Mo. March 10. A 2-year old child was removed from his mother’s custody, and was placed in the custody of a relative.

Authorities arrested a 37-year old woman from Fenton and plan to seek charges against her for endangering the welfare of a child, after a relative allegedly found a baggie with crystal meth in the toddler’s diaper.

The substance in the baggie was sent to a lab for analysis and depending on the results, the woman could face additional charges.