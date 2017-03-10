Mother arrested for hiding meth in toddler’s diaper
ARNOLD, Mo. March 10. A 2-year old child was removed from his mother’s custody, and was placed in the custody of a relative.
Authorities arrested a 37-year old woman from Fenton and plan to seek charges against her for endangering the welfare of a child, after a relative allegedly found a baggie with crystal meth in the toddler’s diaper.
The substance in the baggie was sent to a lab for analysis and depending on the results, the woman could face additional charges.
Madre arrestada por ocultar metanfetaminas en el pañal de un niño
ARNOLD, Mo. 10 de marzo. Un niño de 2 años de edad fue removido de la custodia de su madre y fue puesto bajo custodia de un pariente.
Las autoridades detuvieron a una mujer de 37 años de Fenton y planean acusarla por poner en peligro el bienestar de un niño, después de que un familiar supuestamente encontró una bolsa con metanfetaminas en el pañal del infante.
La sustancia en la bolsa fue enviada a un laboratorio para el análisis y dependiendo de los resultados, la mujer podría enfrentar cargos adicionales.