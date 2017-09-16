Mother of Anthony Lamar Smith Reacts to Decision

St. Louis, MO. September 15 – The mother of Anthony Lamar Smith addressed reporters Friday afternoon after a St. Louis Circuit Court judge opted not to convict the police officer who shot and killed Smith in December 2011.

Activists and clergy members joined members of the smith family in support of Annie Smith.

She was clearly upset as she and others showed up to Acme and W. Florissant, the site where Anthony Smith lost his life.

“(My son) wasn’t wrong; the verdict was wrong. The judge made the wrong decision,” she said. “No one speaks for Anthony but my family. I have no justice. I can never be at peace.”