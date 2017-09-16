Mother of Anthony Lamar Smith Reacts to Decision

St. Louis, MO. September 15 – The mother of Anthony Lamar Smith addressed reporters Friday afternoon after a St. Louis Circuit Court judge opted not to convict the police officer who shot and killed Smith in December 2011.
Activists and clergy members joined members of the smith family in support of Annie Smith.
She was clearly upset as she and others showed up to Acme and W. Florissant, the site where Anthony Smith lost his life.
“(My son) wasn’t wrong; the verdict was wrong. The judge made the wrong decision,” she said. “No one speaks for Anthony but my family. I have no justice. I can never be at peace.”
Madre de Anthony Lamar Smith reacciona a la decisión
St. Louis, MO. 15 de septiembre – La madre de Anthony Lamar Smith se dirigió a los periodistas el viernes por la tarde después de que un juez de la Corte de Circuito de St. Louis optó por no condenar al agente de policía que mató a Smith en diciembre de 2011.
Activistas y miembros del clero se unieron a miembros de la familia Smith en apoyo de Annie Smith.
Ella estaba claramente molesta cuando ella y otros se presentaron en Acme y W. Florissant, el sitio donde Anthony Smith perdió la vida.
“(Mi hijo) no estaba equivocado; el veredicto es el equivocado. El juez tomó la decisión equivocada “, dijo. Nadie habla por Anthony, sólo mi familia. No tengo justicia. Nunca podré estar en paz”.