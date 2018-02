Mother Who Carried Out Murder-Suicide Suffered from Postpartum Depression

St. Louis, Mo. – A family that was killed in a murder-suicide in South City was laid to rest Wednesday.

Matthew Trokey, his wife Mary Jo Trokey and their three-month-old daughter were all found fatally shot inside a home in St. Louis Hills Friday afternoon. Police said the family dog was also killed.

Family members at their funeral Wednesday said Mary Jo had been suffering from postpartum depression.

Police believe the mother shot and killed her husband and daughter.

“It can be confusing because everywhere we see messages, you’re supposed to be happy when you have a newborn and often we feel overwhelmed and tired and not as happy as we’re supposed to be and there’s no shame in reaching out to get some help and support,” said Kim Martino-Sexton who is a postpartum resource coordinator at SSM Health.

Martino-Sexton said 1 in 7 women experience postpartum depression and it can manifest itself in different forms.

“They often have trouble sleeping, they cry a lot, they feel overwhelmed, they don’t feel like themselves, they’re sometimes very protective of their baby or they sometimes don’t feel like they’re connecting with their baby,” Martino-Sexton said.

She adds feelings of isolation are also associated.

Martino-Sexton encourages all mothers to reach out to the MOMS Line for someone to talk to.

The “warm line,” which is similar to a hotline connects you with other moms since it’s a peer-led group.

They can also direct you to other help if needed.

You can reach MOMS Line at 314-768-MOMS. You can leave a message, and someone will call you back in 24 hours.

