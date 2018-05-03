Motorcyclist dies as result of crash with pickup truck

A crash that took place on Wednesday night between a motorcycle and a pickup truck resulted in the death of the motorcyclist. The crash occurred on Midland Boulevard, police say.

The names of both the driver of the truck and the motorcyclist have not been released by authorities. Police are waiting to contact relatives of the deceased.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the crash was just after 11 p.m. at Midland and Ashby Road when a Suzuki motorcycle had been heading west on Midland. The pickup truck was at a business in the 1800 block of Midland Boulevard and was trying to turn onto Midland, heading east. The motorcycle hit the side of the truck when it turned.

The motorcyclist is reported to be a 21-year-old male. After the crash, he was taken to a hospital, where he died.

The driver of the pickup truck was a 71-year-old man who was uninjured.

May is National Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month. Motorcycle fatalities made up 16 per cent of all fatalities last year, while only accounting for 3 percent of total vehicle registrations.



