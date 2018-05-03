Motorcyclist dies as result of crash with pickup truck

A crash that took place on Wednesday night between a motorcycle and a pickup truck resulted in the death of the motorcyclist. The crash occurred on Midland Boulevard, police say.
The names of both the driver of the truck and the motorcyclist have not been released by authorities. Police are waiting to contact relatives of the deceased.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the crash was just after 11 p.m. at Midland and Ashby Road when a Suzuki motorcycle had been heading west on Midland. The pickup truck was at a business in the 1800 block of Midland Boulevard and was trying to turn onto Midland, heading east. The motorcycle hit the side of the truck when it turned.
The motorcyclist is reported to be a 21-year-old male. After the crash, he was taken to a hospital, where he died.
The driver of the pickup truck was a 71-year-old man who was uninjured.
May is National Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month. Motorcycle fatalities made up 16 per cent of all fatalities last year, while only accounting for 3 percent of total vehicle registrations.
Motociclista muere como resultado de accidente con camioneta
Un accidente que tuvo lugar el miércoles por la noche entre una motocicleta y una camioneta resultó en la muerte del motociclista. El accidente ocurrió en Midland Boulevard, dijo la policía.
Los nombres del conductor de la camioneta y del motociclista no han sido divulgados por las autoridades. La policía está esperando contactar a los familiares del difunto.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch informa que el accidente fue justo después de las 11 p.m. en Midland y Ashby Road cuando una motocicleta Suzuki se dirigía hacia el oeste en Midland. La camioneta estaba en un negocio en la cuadra 1800 de Midland Boulevard e intentaba girar hacia Midland, en dirección al este. La motocicleta golpeó el lado del camión cuando dio vuelta.
Se informa que el motociclista es un hombre de 21 años. Después del choque, fue llevado a un hospital, donde murió.
El conductor de la camioneta era un hombre de 71 años que resultó ileso.
Mayo es el Mes Nacional de Concientización sobre la Seguridad de los Motociclistas. Las muertes en motocicletas representaron el 16 por ciento de todas las muertes el año pasado, mientras que solo representaron el 3 por ciento del total de registros de vehículos.