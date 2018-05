Motorcyclist killed in crash on St. Louis road

A motorcyclist was killed Sunday after crashing into a turning SUV near the intersection of Page Avenue and Ashby Road, police said.

The victim has not yet been identified but appears to be in his mid-20s.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that a man in his 70s was driving a Kia Sorento SUV westbound along Page Avenue, preparing to turn onto southbound Ashby Road, just after 6 p.m. The motorcyclist was traveling eastbound and struck the passenger side of the SUV in the intersection.

The motorcyclist was rushed to a hospital but was later pronounced dead. The driver of the Sorento was reported uninjured.

This is the second fatal motorcycle crash along Ashby road during May, which is Motorcycle Awareness month.

21-year-old Shawn Ricks, of the 600 block of Foxtail Drive in the Old Jamestown area of North County, was killed on May 3 after crashing into a pickup truck that pulled into its path near Midland Boulevard and Ashby Road.

The driver of said truck was also in his 70s and was also reported uninjured.

Motorcycle fatalities made up 16 percent of all vehicle fatalities last year, authorities informed, despite only accounting for 3 percent of total vehicle registrations. About 80 percent of motorcycle crashes result in injury or death, compared to 20 percent for car crashes.