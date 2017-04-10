Motorcyclist rolled over on Highway 367
St. Louis, MO. April 10 – The accident occurred around 5:00 p.m. near Berwyn and involved a car and a motorcycle. The Highway Patrol is investigating the accident that happened on Highway 367 in North St. Louis County Sunday evening.
The motorcyclist died at the scene according to the authorities’ reports.
A reconstruction team is at the scene trying to figure out what was the cause of the accident.
Motociclista arrollado en la Autopista 367
St. Louis, MO. 10 de abril – El accidente ocurrió alrededor de las 5:00 p.m. cerca de Berwyn donde estuvieron involucrados un automóvil y una motocicleta. La Patrulla Vial está investigando el accidente que ocurrió en la Autopista 367 en el condado de North St. Louis la tarde del domingo.
El motociclista murió en la escena del accidente de acuerdo con reportes de las autoridades.
Un equipo de reconstrucción de hechos está en la escena tratando de determinar la causa del accidente.