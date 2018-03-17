Mueller subpoenas Trump Organization

The investigation led by the Special Counsel, Robert Mueller, into a possible collusion between the Trump campaign in 2016 and the Russian government of Vladimir Putin, has subpoenaed the Trump organization demanding them to turn over documents, including some related to Russia, as reported by the New York Times.

This is the latest escalation of the Trump-Russia scandal, in which Republicans keep denying any collusion while the investigation broadens to now include the president’s businesses. With this new subpoena, an investigation that once was assumed would be over quickly, is sure to last for at least several more months.

The Trump Organization is expected to fulfill the demand, as Alan S. Futerfas, lawyer for the organization, said that “since July 2017, we have advised the public that the Trump Organization is fully cooperative with all investigations, including the special counsel, and is responding to their requests.”

The president had said in an interview with the New York Times that Mr. Mueller would be “crossing a red line” if he looked into his family’s finances beyond any ties to Russia. It is unclear whether the subpoena effectively crosses this line and how Mr. Trump would act in response.

Mr. Trump has repeatedly expressed his contempt for Mueller’s investigation, scolding his Attorney General Jeff Sessions for recusing himself from the Russia investigation and then by asking his White House Counsel Don McGahn to fire the Special Counsel over what the president saw as conflicts of interests on Mueller’s part. McGahn then threatened to quit if Mr. Trump continued to try to have Robert Mueller fired.