Mueller subpoenas Trump Organization

The investigation led by the Special Counsel, Robert Mueller, into a possible collusion between the Trump campaign in 2016 and the Russian government of Vladimir Putin, has subpoenaed the Trump organization demanding them to turn over documents, including some related to Russia, as reported by the New York Times.
This is the latest escalation of the Trump-Russia scandal, in which Republicans keep denying any collusion while the investigation broadens to now include the president’s businesses. With this new subpoena, an investigation that once was assumed would be over quickly, is sure to last for at least several more months.
The Trump Organization is expected to fulfill the demand, as Alan S. Futerfas, lawyer for the organization, said that “since July 2017, we have advised the public that the Trump Organization is fully cooperative with all investigations, including the special counsel, and is responding to their requests.”
The president had said in an interview with the New York Times that Mr. Mueller would be “crossing a red line” if he looked into his family’s finances beyond any ties to Russia. It is unclear whether the subpoena effectively crosses this line and how Mr. Trump would act in response.
Mr. Trump has repeatedly expressed his contempt for Mueller’s investigation, scolding his Attorney General Jeff Sessions for recusing himself from the Russia investigation and then by asking his White House Counsel Don McGahn to fire the Special Counsel over what the president saw as conflicts of interests on Mueller’s part. McGahn then threatened to quit if Mr. Trump continued to try to have Robert Mueller fired.
Mueller expide citatorio a Trump Organization
La investigación dirigida por el Abogado Especial, Robert Mueller, sobre una posible colusión entre la campaña de Trump en 2016 y el gobierno ruso de Vladimir Putin, ha expedido un citatorio a la Trump Organization, exigiéndole entregar documentos, incluidos algunos relacionados con Rusia, según lo informado por el New York Times.
Esta es la última escalada del escándalo Trump-Rusia, en la que los republicanos siguen negando cualquier colusión mientras la investigación se amplía para incluir ahora los negocios del presidente. Con este nuevo citatorio, una investigación que una vez se asumió terminaría rápidamente, seguramente durará por lo menos durante varios meses más.
Se espera que la Trump Organization satisfaga la demanda ya que Alan S. Futerfas, abogado de la organización, dijo que “desde julio de 2017, hemos informado al público que la Trump Organization coopera plenamente con todas las investigaciones, incluida la del Abogado Especial, y está respondiendo a sus peticiones “.
El presidente había dicho en una entrevista con el New York Times que Mueller estaría “cruzando la línea” si miraba las finanzas de su familia más allá de cualquier vínculo con Rusia. No está claro si el citatorio efectivamente cruza esta línea y cómo el Sr. Trump actuaría en respuesta.
El Sr. Trump ha expresado reiteradamente su desprecio por la investigación de Mueller, regañando a su Fiscal General Jeff Sessions por haberse retirado de la investigación de Rusia y luego pidiendo a su abogado de la Casa Blanca, Don McGahn, que despidiera al Abogado Especial sobre lo que el presidente consideraba conflictos de intereses de parte de Mueller. Estos esfuerzos fueron impedidos por el mismo McGahn, quien amenazó con renunciar si el presidente intentaba despedir a Robert Mueller.