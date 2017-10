Multi-Faceted Actress Marjorie De Sousa Signs Exclusive Contract with Telemundo

Renowned Actress Will Star in Telemundo’s Upcoming Series “Al Otro Lado del Muro” (On the Other Side of the Wall)

Miami. October 3 – Telemundo announced today the exclusive signing of renowned actress Marjorie de Sousa. The award-winning actress will star in Telemundo’s upcoming original production Al Otro Lado del Muro (On the Other Side of the Wall). The series follows two women, one of humble origins and the other a prominent figure, who cross over from Mexico to the United States to try to rebuild their lives. De Sousa will portray the governor’s wife – a beautiful, elegant and refined woman who is devoted to her family, and whose world falls apart when she discovers her husband’s involvement in illegal activities.

“I am beyond grateful to Telemundo for believing in me as an actress and as a professional,” said de Sousa. “I welcome the challenge of this role, and I am excited to be part of the number-one primetime Spanish-language network in U.S. Hispanic television.”

“We are thrilled to have Marjorie join the Telemundo family,” said Luis Silberwasser, President of Telemundo Network and Universo Channel. “She’s a talented, multi-faceted actress and we are confident she will be a great addition to our extensive high-profile talent roster.”

Born in Caracas, Venezuela, the actress and model is known for her roles in numerous telenovelas such as “Gata Salvaje,” “Rebeca,” “Amores Verdaderos,” “Hasta el Fin del Mundo” and “Sueño de Amor.” De Sousa has also appeared in successful theater productions including “Toc Toc,” “Perfume de Gardenia,” “Hasta el Fin del Mundo Contare” and “Por Que Los Hombres Aman a Las Cabronas.” She was the third runner up in dancing competition “Mira Quien Baila,” where she raised money for Autism Speaks. She has won a variety of awards, including the TV y Novelas Award for Best Female Villain, as well as multiple People en Español Awards and nominations, and was distinguished by the National Association of Broadcasters in Mexico.