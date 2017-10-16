Multiple Children, Adult Injured In School Bus Crash in O’Fallon, Mo.

O’Fallon, MO. October 16 – Nine students and one adult were injured in a school bus crash Monday morning in O’Fallon, Missouri. According to police, an SUV crashed into the back of the bus around 8:30 a.m. on Highway K near Waterford Crossing.

The injured students, along with the driver of the SUV, were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A total of 29 elementary school students were on the bus at the time. They were en route to Pheasant Point Elementary School in the Fort Zumwalt District.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.