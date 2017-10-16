Multiple Children, Adult Injured In School Bus Crash in O’Fallon, Mo.

O’Fallon, MO. October 16 – Nine students and one adult were injured in a school bus crash Monday morning in O’Fallon, Missouri. According to police, an SUV crashed into the back of the bus around 8:30 a.m. on Highway K near Waterford Crossing.
The injured students, along with the driver of the SUV, were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
A total of 29 elementary school students were on the bus at the time. They were en route to Pheasant Point Elementary School in the Fort Zumwalt District.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
Varios niños y un adulto heridos en accidente de autobús escolar en O’Fallon, Missouri
O’Fallon, MO. 16 de octubre – Nueve estudiantes y un adulto resultaron heridos en un accidente de autobús escolar el lunes por la mañana en O’Fallon, Missouri. Según la policía, una SUV se estrelló en la parte trasera del autobús alrededor de las 8:30 a.m. en la autopista K cerca de Waterford Crossing.
Los estudiantes heridos, junto con el conductor de la camioneta, fueron llevados al hospital con lesiones leves.
Un total de 29 estudiantes de escuela primaria estaban en el autobús en ese momento. Estaban camino a la escuela primaria Pheasant Point en el distrito de Fort Zumwalt.
La causa del accidente aún está bajo investigación.