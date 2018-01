Multiple Employers Looking to Hire at Job Fair Next Week

St. Louis – Multiple employers will be looking to hire at a job fair next week.

BJC HealthCare, Aldi and iHeart Radio will be among the over 20 companies looking to fill positions at the Jan. 31 event.

Job fair attendees will also be able to receive free resume review and attend free workshops during the event.

The free job fair will take place from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Doubletree Hotel at 1973 Craigshire.

Click here for more details or to register for the job fair.