Multiple teens injured in two St. Louis shootings

Three teens were injured on Thursday night and early Friday morning in two separate shootings in the St. Louis area.

The first shooting took place on the 5700 block of Roosevelt Place in the Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood, at around 9:00 pm.

Police indicated that a 16-year-old girl and an 18-year-old boy were taking out the trash when they noticed two people standing in a nearby alley, another 16-year-old girl and another 18-year-old boy. The two girls had gotten into a fight the day before at Barrett Brothers Park.

Police said that the 18-year-old in the alley opened fire on the two teens taking out the trash, hitting the girl in the neck and striking the boy with glass fragments. The girl was taken to the hospital, where she was reported in critical but stable condition. The boy was reported also as stable. Police are searching for the gunman.

A second incident took place at North 10th Street and Manhattan Place in the Columbus Square neighborhood, at around 1:45 am. A 16-year-old boy was shot in the leg. Police reported him as conscious and breathing.