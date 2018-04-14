Multiple teens injured in two St. Louis shootings

Three teens were injured on Thursday night and early Friday morning in two separate shootings in the St. Louis area.
The first shooting took place on the 5700 block of Roosevelt Place in the Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood, at around 9:00 pm.
Police indicated that a 16-year-old girl and an 18-year-old boy were taking out the trash when they noticed two people standing in a nearby alley, another 16-year-old girl and another 18-year-old boy. The two girls had gotten into a fight the day before at Barrett Brothers Park.
Police said that the 18-year-old in the alley opened fire on the two teens taking out the trash, hitting the girl in the neck and striking the boy with glass fragments. The girl was taken to the hospital, where she was reported in critical but stable condition. The boy was reported also as stable. Police are searching for the gunman.
A second incident took place at North 10th Street and Manhattan Place in the Columbus Square neighborhood, at around 1:45 am. A 16-year-old boy was shot in the leg. Police reported him as conscious and breathing.
Varios adolescentes heridos en dos tiroteos en St. Louis
Tres adolescentes resultaron heridos el jueves por la noche y la madrugada del viernes en dos tiroteos diferentes en el área de St. Louis.
El primer tiroteo tuvo lugar en la cuadra 5700 de Roosevelt Place en el vecindario de Wells-Goodfellow, alrededor de las 9:00 p.m.
La policía indicó que una adolescente de 16 años y un adolescente de 18 años estaban sacando la basura cuando notaron a dos personas de pie en un callejón cercano, otra adolescente de 16 años y otro adolescente de 18. Las dos chicas se habían peleado el día anterior en Barrett Brothers Park.
La policía dijo que el joven de 18 años en el callejón abrió fuego contra los dos adolescentes que sacaban la basura, hiriendo a la chica en el cuello y al chico con fragmentos de vidrio. La niña fue llevada al hospital, donde se informó que estaba en condición crítica pero estable. El chico también fue reportado como estable. La policía está buscando al pistolero.
Un segundo incidente tuvo lugar en North 10th Street y Manhattan Place en el vecindario de Columbus Square, alrededor de la 1:45 a.m. Un chico de 16 años recibió un disparo en la pierna. La policía lo reportó como consciente y respirando.