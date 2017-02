Muslim Activists Raise More Than $66,000 to Repair St. Louis Jewish Cemetery

ST. LOUIS, MO. FEBRUARY 22. The Chesed Shel Emeth Society cemetery in University City, Missouri, badly damaged by vandals is getting a show of support from volunteers. Muslim groups have launched a crowdfunding campaign with a goal of $20,000. By midmorning Wednesday, $66,000 had been raised.

Members of the Muslim-American in St. Louis community have gathered together to repair damages at a century-old Jewish cemetery in the city after nearly 200 headstones were found toppled over on Monday.

Investigators continue to review surveillance video in hopes of capturing those responsible. Police have not yet determined the vandalism to be a hate crime.