Though women who have the talent and ambition to be leaders and make a difference still face challenges that simply do not apply to their male counterparts, we experience the kind of access to new opportunities those from past generations never could have imagined. Higher education is no longer just a formality before getting married and starting a family, or a narrow path that leads to a career as a nurse or schoolteacher. Most people don’t define women by specific roles they’re expected to fulfill, unless it’s one of their own choosing. That being said, today, we present Nadia a sporty girl that easily can be the athlete she has been dreaming or the great science teacher she wants to be.

Nadia tell us about you…

Hi, I am Nadia Jansen Fernandez. I’m 12 years old and I am a student in 7th grade. I am from Creve Coeur St. Louis and I was born here. I visit Spain every summer to spend time with my relatives there.

¿Where do you study? mention any recognition. Do you practice any sport?..

I study at Parkway North East Middle School. I attend the Science and Math advanced high level classes. I’ve been nominated as an ambassador leader based on demonstration of out-standing scholastic merit, leadership potential, and exemplary citizenship. I play first chair violin in orchestra at school. Outside of school music and sports take a lot of my time. I take private piano lessons and have been playing for 7 years. I have been singing in the St. Louis Children’s Choir for 5 years and we will be touring Carnegie Hall in New York this summer, which is very exciting. I am also practice Rock Climbing competitively. I rock climb competitively so I have to practice with my Team every Monday and Wednesday from 6-8 PM, often times I also go on the weekends. I was second in my last competition out of 21 girls my age. I have P.E. (Physical Education) every day at school for 45 minutes and we play different sports there.

What would you like to become when you finish school?, How would you like to earn life?

I don’t really know what I want to be for sure yet, but I think I want to be a science teacher at a school, while coaching on other days at a rock climbing gym, and on the side, for fun, I would want to make art during my free time, and sell it. I love painting.

Which ones you consider be the principal problems of United States? And do you have any idea how to solve those problems, please share:

I think that obesity is a very big problem in the United States and the only way to really solve it, is to take action upon ourselves, and go workout and eat healthier. A simple way to do this is to walk.

¿How it will be a perfect world for you?

For everyone just to be happy and healthy, that’s all I want.

What means happiness for you?

For there to be no sadness, everybody forgives each other, being thankful for what they have and not always want what they don’t, but above all for everybody to be healthy.