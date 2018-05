NAFTA trade deal seems less likely as time passes

Talks to update the North American Free Trade Agreement enter a critical week as senior Canadian, U.S. and Mexican officials try to work out the final 20% of the deal, which centers around automotive industry jobs.

Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland, U.S. Trade Rep Robert Lightizer and Mexican Secretary of Economy Ildefonso Guajardo have expressed reservations on coming to an agreement in time before Mexico’s presidential election and the United States’ midterms.

If a deal is not made in May, approval by Republican-controlled Congress seems unlikely as the November elections would see many of the representatives change.

Guajardo told El Heraldo newspaper that “the problem is that the remaining 20 percent is highly complex and strategic to do. It could even be more difficult than the 80 percent that has already been done.”

Mexico will vote on a new president on July 1, and leftist Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who is currently ahead in the polls, says he wants to participate in redrafting NAFTA if he wins.

However, the main impasse remains the U.S. demands, which include raising the North American auto content to 75 percent from the current 62.5 percent over a period of four years for light vehicles.

The U.S. proposal wants to bring back automative industry jobs back to the U.S. from lower-cost Mexico, as it would require that 40 percent of the value of light-duty passenger vehicles and 45 percent for pickup trucks be built in areas with wages of $16 per hour or higher. This would mean that manufacturers in Mexico would have to significantly raise workers’ wages, who currently earn under $6 an hour in assembly lines, and under $3 an hour in auto parts plants.