Nasheli Julian – Politics of Exchange
By Shadia Habeych
For this edition, we want to focus on color, simplicity and eclectic styles that complements the wardrobe of every today’s woman. For this, there is no one better than Nasheli Juliana, a Puerto Rican designer that is stirring the world of fashion with her revolutionary designs that, as she says, are inspired in socio-political issues.
Nasheli was born in Caguas Puerto Rico. From a very young age, her interest in design and art inspired her to start a career as an architect, which she later changed due to her passion to work with her hands. As a designer, Nasheli has worked with internationally known designers as Emernegildo Zegna from Italy and Hipólito Peña from The Dominican Republic. In 2003, Nasheli stated working in her own designs and in 2013, she started as a professor for Lidenwood University in the Fashion design program.
Her work has been shown in different fashion shows around the United States. Recently she worked with sculptor Emilio Maldonado in Politics of Exchange, a show that represents the oppression of war and social issues that influenced the two artist. For Nasheli her biggest inspiration was the socio-political situation of Puerto Rico in which she used elements of the Vietnam War, expressing an army of fashionista and independent women. Their work is exposed right now in Webster University.
Nasheli designs are a combination of simplicity with elaborate architectural shapes. For the designer is very important to create texture and tri-dimensional designs that expresses her background and sentiments. Her goal is to create unique designs for today’s women keeping comfort as priority, but highlighting the role of the woman in society and the world.
When asked Nasheli about what we are going to see most in this year’s styles, she predicted a 90s come back with the use of denim and bright colors as green and yellow.
“After the winter we all want to see colors” – says Nasheli.
Nasheli Juliana sees fashion as an escape for woman and an influential reason in the women’s liberation and revolution. For her Coco Channel gave woman a ticket out of old convictions and restrictions.
Her designs are one of a kind and are designs specially done for the client. Nasheli calls this, slow but durable fashion. She is also creating a ready to wear line that is being made in Mexico and it is available through her website.
Nasheli Juliana will be showing her designs during the Miami’s and Kansas City fashion week among many other events where she will be participating. If you want to have more information, you can go to her website http://www.nashelijuliana.com
Nasheli Julian – Políticas del Intercambio
Para esta edición, queremos enfocarnos en el color, la sencillez y los estilos eclécticos que complementan el vestuario de cada mujer de hoy. Para esto, no hay nadie mejor que Nasheli Juliana una diseñadora puertorriqueña que está moviendo el mundo de la moda con sus diseños revolucionarios que, como ella dice, están inspirados en temas sociopolíticos.
Nasheli nació en Caguas Puerto Rico. Desde muy joven su interés por el diseño y el arte la han inspirado a iniciar una carrera como arquitecta, que más tarde cambió debido a su pasión por trabajar con sus manos. Como diseñadora, Nasheli ha trabajado con diseñadores internacionalmente conocidos como Emernegildo Zegna de Italia e Hipólito Peña de República Dominicana. En 2003, Nasheliempezó trabajar en sus propios diseños y en 2013, comenzó como profesora de Lidenwood University en el programa de diseño de moda.
Su trabajo ha sido mostrado en diferentes desfiles de moda en los Estados Unidos. Recientemente trabajó con el escultor Emilio Maldonado en Politics of Exchange, un espectáculo que representa la opresión de la guerra y las cuestiones sociales que influenciaron a los dos artistas. Para Nasheli su mayor inspiración fue la situación socio-política de Puerto Rico en la que utilizó elementos de la Guerra de Vietnam, expresando un ejército de fashionistas y mujeres independientes. Su trabajo está expuesto en este momento en la Universidad Webster.
Los diseños de Nasheli son una combinación de simplicidad con elaboradas formas arquitectónicas. Para la diseñadora es muy importante crear textura y diseños tridimensionales que expresen sus antecedentes y sentimientos. Su objetivo es crear diseños únicos para las mujeres de hoy, manteniendo la comodidad como prioridad, pero destacando el papel de la mujer en la sociedad y en el mundo.
Cuando se le preguntó a Nasheli acerca de lo que vamos a ver más en los estilos de este año, ella predijo un regreso de los 90s, con el uso de mezclillas y colores brillantes como verde y amarillo.
“Después del invierno todos queremos ver los colores” – dice Nasheli.
Nasheli Juliana ve la moda como un escape para la mujer y una razón influyente en la liberación y la revolución femenina. Para ella, Coco Channel le dio a la mujer un boleto de viejas convicciones y restricciones.
Sus diseños son únicos y están diseñados especialmente para el cliente. Nasheli llama a esta moda como lenta pero duradera. Ella también está creando una línea de “listo para usar” que se está haciendo en México y está disponible a través de su sitio web. Nasheli Juliana mostrará sus diseños durante la semana de la moda de Miami y Kansas City entre muchos otros eventos en los que participará. Si desea tener más información, puede ir a su sitio web http://www.nashelijuliana.com