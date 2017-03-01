Nasheli Julian – Politics of Exchange

By Shadia Habeych

For this edition, we want to focus on color, simplicity and eclectic styles that complements the wardrobe of every today’s woman. For this, there is no one better than Nasheli Juliana, a Puerto Rican designer that is stirring the world of fashion with her revolutionary designs that, as she says, are inspired in socio-political issues.

Nasheli was born in Caguas Puerto Rico. From a very young age, her interest in design and art inspired her to start a career as an architect, which she later changed due to her passion to work with her hands. As a designer, Nasheli has worked with internationally known designers as Emernegildo Zegna from Italy and Hipólito Peña from The Dominican Republic. In 2003, Nasheli stated working in her own designs and in 2013, she started as a professor for Lidenwood University in the Fashion design program.

Her work has been shown in different fashion shows around the United States. Recently she worked with sculptor Emilio Maldonado in Politics of Exchange, a show that represents the oppression of war and social issues that influenced the two artist. For Nasheli her biggest inspiration was the socio-political situation of Puerto Rico in which she used elements of the Vietnam War, expressing an army of fashionista and independent women. Their work is exposed right now in Webster University.

Nasheli designs are a combination of simplicity with elaborate architectural shapes. For the designer is very important to create texture and tri-dimensional designs that expresses her background and sentiments. Her goal is to create unique designs for today’s women keeping comfort as priority, but highlighting the role of the woman in society and the world.

When asked Nasheli about what we are going to see most in this year’s styles, she predicted a 90s come back with the use of denim and bright colors as green and yellow.

“After the winter we all want to see colors” – says Nasheli.

Nasheli Juliana sees fashion as an escape for woman and an influential reason in the women’s liberation and revolution. For her Coco Channel gave woman a ticket out of old convictions and restrictions.

Her designs are one of a kind and are designs specially done for the client. Nasheli calls this, slow but durable fashion. She is also creating a ready to wear line that is being made in Mexico and it is available through her website.

Nasheli Juliana will be showing her designs during the Miami’s and Kansas City fashion week among many other events where she will be participating. If you want to have more information, you can go to her website http://www.nashelijuliana.com