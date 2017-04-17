Natalia Lafourcade releases her album Musas
After her successful debute Hasta la Raíz that led her to give more than 100 shows in 11 different countries, Natalia Lafourcade returns to the stages with her new album: Musas, in which she seeks to take us back to our roots. The single “Tú sí sabes quererme”, a song that written by Natalia and had musical arrangements by Cheche Alara and Gustavo Guerrero, was born in a hotel room next to the sea where the artist had a deep feeling of satisfaction and tranquility. This song represents to Natalia a celebration to the brave love, to the determined moment in which with audacity and fortitude, you turn and look at your loved one and begin to enjoy the path next to him. The single debuted No. 2 on the iTunes chart, was No. 1 on the Viral 50 list of Spotify Mexico and No. 4 on the Viral 50 Global list.
The video of the song, under the direction of Bruno Bancalari, the production of Juan Pablo López-Fonseca and the photography of Santiago Sánchez, premiered exclusively by the MTV music channel, and became a Trending Topic and debuted at No. 4 on the Vevo platform. With just one month of its premiere, the video reached almost 6 million reproductions.
In this new production, her amazing voice coexist with the warmth of two acoustic guitars: those from Los Macorinos (Juan Carlos Allende and Miguel Peña), a musical instrument the – Venezuelan cuatro – Gustavo Guerrero’s jarana, the percussions of Martin Bruhn, the harmonium of Cheche Alara and the contrabass of Luri Molina. Great musicians interpreting and chanting this joyful and endearing theme that marks the line of depth and beauty in the lyrics and music of Musas.
“After “Hasta la Raíz”, I became more aware of the musical projects that I wanted to do in my path and understood that in my constant search, I needed to explore our past and our essence through songs and stories that are hidden subtly between words, chords and Melodies.” This is how Natalia feels she can connect with her audience.
Along with the great team that worked with her in this project, a curation was made between great composers, finding timeless songs. Songs by Agustín Lara, Maria Grever, Violeta Parra, Margarita Lecuona, Atahualpa Yupanqui, Roberto Cantoral, Francisco Dino López Ramos, Alberto Domínguez, Álvaro Carrillo, Frank Domínguez, Augusto Polo Campos, Simón Díaz, Benigno Lara Foster, Gustavo Guerrero and David Aguilar, among others. “I wanted to find a balance between songs that not many recognize with what is already a tribute to the greatest. There were also songs that were never heard before: the ones that were silently dictated by the muses especially for the Macorinos to play with their acoustic guitars,” says Natalia.
Natalia is one of the most popular and influential exponents of alternative music in the Spanish-speaking world. This interpreter, composer, producer and instrumentalist was born in Mexico City and has been consolidated as one of the most prolific authors of her generation. Since the release of her album in 2002, she has traveled the world with her work, in which pop, rock, orchestral music, remakes of authors of yesteryear and even folklore, converge.
With 15 years of artistic career, Natalia Lafourcade has made six albums and enjoys 8 Latin Grammy and 1 Grammy. Her latest material, Hasta la Raíz, produced by her and Cachorro López, was her first album with unpublished material after six years and became a Platinum + Gold Certification in Mexico.
With her concerts sold out in venues such as National Auditorium, DF Metropolitan Theater (three nights), the Diana Theater in Guadalajara, the Monterrey Stage, the Regent Theater in Los Angeles, her tour #BuscandoRaíces in historical theaters of Mexico, her participation in the DCODE Festival in Madrid, the Gusman Concert Hall of the University of Miami, among others, Natalia Lafourcade has become an internationally recognized artist who has put the name of Mexico on high.
NATALIA LAFOURCADE
Estrena su álbum Musas
Después del éxito de su álbum Hasta la Raíz que la llevó a dar más de 100 shows en 11 diferentes países, Natalia Lafourcade vuelve a los escenarios con su nuevo álbum, Musas, con el que busca retomar nuestras raíces. De él se desprende el sencillo Tú sí sabes quererme, un tema de su autoría y con arreglos de Cheche Alara y Gustavo Guerrero, que nació en un cuarto de hotel junto al mar como resultado de un sentimiento de satisfacción y tranquilidad de la artista. Éste representa para Natalia una celebración al amor valiente, al momento decidido en el que con audacia y entereza se voltea a ver al ser amado y se comienza a disfrutar el camino junto a él. El tema debutó en el No. 2 del chart de iTunes, fue No. 1 en la lista Viral 50 de Spotify México y No. 4 en la lista Viral 50 Global.
El videoclip del mismo, bajo la dirección de Bruno Bancalari, la producción de Juan Pablo López-Fonseca y la fotografía de Santiago Sánchez, se estrenó en exclusiva por el canal de música MTV, logrando convertirse en Trending Topic y debutó en el No. 4 en la plataforma Vevo. A tan sólo un mes de su estreno, el material audiovisual alcanza casi los 6 millones de reproducciones a un mes del estreno.
En esta nueva producción conviven su gran voz y la calidez de dos guitarras acústicas: las de Los Macorinos (Juan Carlos Allende y Miguel Peña), el cuatro venezolano y la jarana de Gustavo Guerrero, las percusiones de Martín Bruhn, el armonio de Cheche Alara y el contrabajo de Luri Molina. Grandes músicos interpretando y coreando este alegre y entrañable tema que marca la línea de profundidad y belleza en las letras y música de Musas.
“Después de Hasta la Raíz, tomé más conciencia de los proyectos musicales que haría en mi camino y entendí que en esa búsqueda constante, necesito explorar nuestro pasado y nuestra esencia a través de las canciones e historias que se esconden noblemente entre palabras, acordes y melodías”. Es así como Natalia siente que puede conectar con su público.
Junto con el gran equipo que trabajó con ella en este proyecto, se hizo una curaduría entre grandes compositores, encontrando canciones divinas. Temas de Agustín Lara, Maria Grever, Violeta Parra, Margarita Lecuona, Atahualpa Yupanqui, Roberto Cantoral, Francisco Dino López Ramos, Alberto Domínguez, Álvaro Carrillo, Frank Domínguez, Augusto Polo Campos, Simón Díaz, Benigno Lara Foster, Gustavo Guerrero y David Aguilar, entre otros. “Quería equilibrar aquello que no muchos conocen con lo que ya es un homenaje a los grandes. También llegaron canciones nunca antes escuchadas: las que me dictaron las musas en silencio especialmente para que Los Macorinos las tocaran con sus guitarras acústicas”, comenta Natalia.
Natalia es una de las exponentes más populares e influyentes de la música alternativa en el mundo hispanohablante. Esta intérprete, compositora, productora e instrumentista nació en la Ciudad de México y se ha consolidado como una de las autoras más prolíficas de su generación. Desde el lanzamiento de su disco debut en 2002, ha recorrido el mundo con su propuesta, en la que convergen el pop, el rock, la música orquestal, re-versiones a autores de antaño y hasta el folclore.
Con 15 años de trayectoria artística, Natalia Lafourcade ha realizado seis álbumes y goza de 8 Grammy Latino y 1 Grammy. Su último material, Hasta la Raíz, producido por ella y Cachorro López, fue su primer álbum con material inédito después de seis años y se hizo acreedor a Certificación de Platino + Oro en México.
Con sus conciertos sold out en lugares como Auditorio Nacional, Teatro Metropólitan del DF (tres noches), el Teatro Diana de Guadalajara, el Escena de Monterrey, el Regent Theater de Los Ángeles, su tour #BuscandoRaíces por teatros históricos de México, su paso por el Festival DCODE en Madrid, el Gusman Concert Hall de la Universidad de Miami, entre otros, Natalia Lafourcade se ha convertido en una artista reconocida y valorada a nivel internacional, que ha puesto el nombre de México en alto.