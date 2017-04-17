Natalia Lafourcade releases her album Musas

After her successful debute Hasta la Raíz that led her to give more than 100 shows in 11 different countries, Natalia Lafourcade returns to the stages with her new album: Musas, in which she seeks to take us back to our roots. The single “Tú sí sabes quererme”, a song that written by Natalia and had musical arrangements by Cheche Alara and Gustavo Guerrero, was born in a hotel room next to the sea where the artist had a deep feeling of satisfaction and tranquility. This song represents to Natalia a celebration to the brave love, to the determined moment in which with audacity and fortitude, you turn and look at your loved one and begin to enjoy the path next to him. The single debuted No. 2 on the iTunes chart, was No. 1 on the Viral 50 list of Spotify Mexico and No. 4 on the Viral 50 Global list.

The video of the song, under the direction of Bruno Bancalari, the production of Juan Pablo López-Fonseca and the photography of Santiago Sánchez, premiered exclusively by the MTV music channel, and became a Trending Topic and debuted at No. 4 on the Vevo platform. With just one month of its premiere, the video reached almost 6 million reproductions.

In this new production, her amazing voice coexist with the warmth of two acoustic guitars: those from Los Macorinos (Juan Carlos Allende and Miguel Peña), a musical instrument the – Venezuelan cuatro – Gustavo Guerrero’s jarana, the percussions of Martin Bruhn, the harmonium of Cheche Alara and the contrabass of Luri Molina. Great musicians interpreting and chanting this joyful and endearing theme that marks the line of depth and beauty in the lyrics and music of Musas.

“After “Hasta la Raíz”, I became more aware of the musical projects that I wanted to do in my path and understood that in my constant search, I needed to explore our past and our essence through songs and stories that are hidden subtly between words, chords and Melodies.” This is how Natalia feels she can connect with her audience.

Along with the great team that worked with her in this project, a curation was made between great composers, finding timeless songs. Songs by Agustín Lara, Maria Grever, Violeta Parra, Margarita Lecuona, Atahualpa Yupanqui, Roberto Cantoral, Francisco Dino López Ramos, Alberto Domínguez, Álvaro Carrillo, Frank Domínguez, Augusto Polo Campos, Simón Díaz, Benigno Lara Foster, Gustavo Guerrero and David Aguilar, among others. “I wanted to find a balance between songs that not many recognize with what is already a tribute to the greatest. There were also songs that were never heard before: the ones that were silently dictated by the muses especially for the Macorinos to play with their acoustic guitars,” says Natalia.

Natalia is one of the most popular and influential exponents of alternative music in the Spanish-speaking world. This interpreter, composer, producer and instrumentalist was born in Mexico City and has been consolidated as one of the most prolific authors of her generation. Since the release of her album in 2002, she has traveled the world with her work, in which pop, rock, orchestral music, remakes of authors of yesteryear and even folklore, converge.

With 15 years of artistic career, Natalia Lafourcade has made six albums and enjoys 8 Latin Grammy and 1 Grammy. Her latest material, Hasta la Raíz, produced by her and Cachorro López, was her first album with unpublished material after six years and became a Platinum + Gold Certification in Mexico.

With her concerts sold out in venues such as National Auditorium, DF Metropolitan Theater (three nights), the Diana Theater in Guadalajara, the Monterrey Stage, the Regent Theater in Los Angeles, her tour #BuscandoRaíces in historical theaters of Mexico, her participation in the DCODE Festival in Madrid, the Gusman Concert Hall of the University of Miami, among others, Natalia Lafourcade has become an internationally recognized artist who has put the name of Mexico on high.