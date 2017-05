National Alliance for Hispanic Health Announces Support for CDC’s Televised Línea de Ayuda Smoking Cessation Events

Call-in TV Program Complements CDC’s Tips from Former Smokers (Tips) Campaign to Help Hispanics Quit Smoking

“With tobacco companies estimated to spend $9.1 billion this year to addict new customers, the CDC’s Línea de Ayuda and Tips Campaign are critical tools to make sure all our communities know the real costs of tobacco use, nicotine addiction, and how to get help to quit,” said Dr. Jane L. Delgado, President and CEO of the National Alliance for Hispanic Health (the Alliance), the nation’s leading Hispanic health advocacy group.

This month CDC is airing Línea de Ayuda (Helpline), a telethon-style event on 15 Telemundo television network affiliate stations around the country. Línea de Ayuda will air in prime time and feature four 90-second spots where Dr. Ralph Caraballo, CDC Chief Epidemiologist, will be interviewed about smoking-related illnesses, health benefits from quitting, and accessing free help to quit. Each segment directs callers to the Spanish-language Quitline, 1-855-DÉJELO-YA (1-800-QUIT-NOW), for support.

Línea de Ayuda will air in Philadelphia, Dallas, Tampa and Atlanta (May 4); Orlando, El Paso, Las Vegas and Phoenix (May 11); Puerto Rico, McAllen, TX and Denver (May 18); and, New York, Chicago, Houston and Albuquerque (May 25). The 2017 Spanish and English language Tips Campaign ads are also airing nationwide on television and radio through July to bring attention to the risks of smoking. The ads feature former smokers who describe the health consequences they have suffered, motivate others to quit, and promote free cessation support available through Quitlines.

The Alliance is promoting the Línea de Ayuda television events and the broader Tips Campaign through its Nuestras Voces (Our Voices) Network, spearheaded by 11 regional partners around the country, which works to reduce tobacco use and cancer incidence in Hispanic communities. Activities to support these efforts include individual cessation support, bilingual social media, and local media outreach.

“The individual stories told in the Línea de Ayuda and Tips campaigns represent similar experiences of the over 16 million Americans suffering from illnesses caused by smoking and give encouragement to smokers to quit and others not to start. We are proud to support these efforts, including through the Alliance’s Su Familia Helpline at 1-866-783-2645 where callers can get information in Spanish and English on quitting smoking, talking to a loved one about smoking, or connecting to health services in their communities,” emphasized Dr. Delgado.