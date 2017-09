National Organizations to Provide DACA Recipients with Free Legal Assistance in Advance of October 5 Renewal Deadline

NALEO Educational Fund’s 1-844-411-DACA hotline will connect DACA recipients with local events and pro bono attorneys who can provide renewal application assistance

Washington, D.C., September 25 – The National Association of Latino Elected and Appointed Officials (NALEO) Educational Fund, Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights under Law, and Association of Pro Bono Counsel (APBCo) announced a new partnership Monday to match young people applying for temporary status with local clinics and pro bono volunteers who can help navigate the process.

This new partnership comes in response to President Trump’s move to rescind the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, which provided immigrants who came to the U.S. as children with the opportunity to study, work and live their lives free of fear.

DACA recipients whose permits are set to expire between now and March 5, 2018 have until October 5 to renew their applications one last time before the program ends next year. An estimated 150,000 individuals are eligible to apply to the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) for one final renewal.

Those filing renewal applications before October 5th are encouraged to call the NALEO Educational Fund toll-free bilingual support hotline* (844-411 DACA or 844-411-3222) for referrals to local workshops and clinics, resources and support. Individuals calling the hotline will also be connected to volunteer attorneys who can provide free assistance and critical information on the renewal process.

“While we are saddened that this moment has come for our nation’s DACA recipients, we are proud to see national organizations come together for the good of the community,” stated Arturo Vargas, NALEO Educational Fund executive director. “Through NALEO Educational Fund’s toll-free bilingual hotline 844-411-DACA (844-411-3222) and our partnership with the Lawyers’ Committee for Civils Rights Under Law, and the Association of Pro Bono Counsel, we will be able to ensure that the thousands of DACA recipients nationwide are able to access the information and legal resources needed to complete their renewal applications in advance of the October 5 deadline.”

”The Association of Pro Bono Counsel is proud to partner with the Lawyer’s Committee and NALEO Educational Fund in this important endeavor,” said Harlene Katzman, board member and former President of APBCo. “Attorneys from APBCo member law firms have provided pro bono legal services to immigrant communities from coast to coast and border to border for many years. We hope this partnership will encourage and allow us to serve those eligible for DACA renewal throughout the country.”

As lawful members of the nation’s workforce, DACA recipients have contributed to their communities, earned higher wages, generated millions of dollars in increased tax revenue, and boosted economic growth. According to the Institute of Taxation and Economic Policy, the 1.3 million young undocumented immigrants enrolled or eligible for DACA contribute more than $2 billion a year in state and local taxes.

“The Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, which involves the private bar in providing legal services to advance the cause of civil rights and protect equal justice for all, is proud to support APBCo and NALEO Educational Fund in this coordinated response to help DACA recipients with their renewal applications,” said Natasha Quiroga, senior counsel at the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law. “We encourage anyone filing for a renewal under the DACA program to call 844-411-3222 to receive support.”

*The NALEO Educational Fund 844-411-DACA (844-411-3222) national bilingual toll-free hotline is in operation Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. PT.