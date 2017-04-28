National Pretzel Day in St. Louis

St. Louis, MO. April 28 – Wednesday was National Pretzel Day. This holiday was first recognized in Pennsylvania in 2003.

The place to go to celebrate in St. Louis is Gus’s Pretzel shop.

“April 26, they celebrate pretzels. So, we`re trying to do things a few things. We have an accordion player around lunchtime and then a girl handing out pretzels and Fitz`s Root Beer,” said Gus Koebbe II, the President of Gus’ Pretzel. “You know I just think it`s great to give back to our customers. We`ve been doing this for 97 years now and it`s just good to give back to the community.”

The Benton Park family own the business since 1920.

“Every little thing affects it so you have to adjust for each day, sometimes each hour. Like the weather is changing getting more humid now. So, a rainy day like today? Yeah that humidity causes the dough to raise faster so you have to make them further apart so they don`t over raise on you.”