National Pretzel Day in St. Louis
St. Louis, MO. April 28 – Wednesday was National Pretzel Day. This holiday was first recognized in Pennsylvania in 2003.
The place to go to celebrate in St. Louis is Gus’s Pretzel shop.
“April 26, they celebrate pretzels. So, we`re trying to do things a few things. We have an accordion player around lunchtime and then a girl handing out pretzels and Fitz`s Root Beer,” said Gus Koebbe II, the President of Gus’ Pretzel. “You know I just think it`s great to give back to our customers. We`ve been doing this for 97 years now and it`s just good to give back to the community.”
The Benton Park family own the business since 1920.
“Every little thing affects it so you have to adjust for each day, sometimes each hour. Like the weather is changing getting more humid now. So, a rainy day like today? Yeah that humidity causes the dough to raise faster so you have to make them further apart so they don`t over raise on you.”
Día nacional del Pretzel en St. Louis
St. Louis, MO. 28 de abril – El miércoles se celebró el Día Nacional del Pretzel. Este día festivo fue reconocido por primera vez en Pennsylvania en 2003.
El lugar parar celebrarlo en St. Louis es Gus’s Pretzel shop.
Gus Koebbe II, Presidente de Gus’ Pretzel comentó: “El 26 de abril celebran a los pretzels. Así que intentamos hacer cosas, unas cuantas cosas. Tenemos un acordeonista a la hora del almuerzo y, más tarde, una niña regalando pretzels y Fitz`s Root Beer. Sabes, sólo pienso que es increíble regresar algo a nuestros clientes. Hemos estado haciendo esto por 97 años ya y es bueno devolver algo a la comunidad”.
La familia Benton Park ha sido dueña del negocio desde 1920.
“Cada detalle afecta al negocio, así que hay que hacer ajustes todos los días, a veces, cada hora. Es como ahora que el clima se está haciendo más húmedo. Entonces, ¿un día lluvioso como hoy? Sí, la humedad hace que la masa se esponje más rápido, así que hay que separarlos más para que no se peguen”.