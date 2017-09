National Public Lands Day: an opportunity to enjoy and take care of our forests, parks and nature reserves

By: Pablo Panoro / Descubre El Bosque

As it has been a tradition for 24 years, this Saturday, September 30, 2017 (official day) and until October 15, we will celebrate the National Public Lands Day, throughout the country. This is a beautiful and important initiative led by the National Environmental Education Foundation (NEEF), which connects people to the public lands – forests, parks and nature reserves – that belong to everyone equally; at the same time as one of the most collaborative and volunteer days of the year, with the aim of caring for and enjoying our national public lands together.

Why is it important to have a National Public Lands Day?

Because it is the perfect day to share with all the inhabitants of our country – United States – the importance of environmental care and natural resources, which give us health and the necessary resources for all to survive. It is also a good time to build strong ties, between the public sector and local communities, based on mutual interest in restoring public lands. Let there be no doubt, if we want to preserve the beauty of our natural lands, then we must work hand in hand and promote all of that care and enjoy. It is our obligation as human beings to leave a better planet for our children and future generations.

In this sense we are on the right track, as last year’s National Public Lands Day was very productive. In addition to having been held in 2, 600 sites in all 50 US states and territories, a combined effort of 236,000 volunteers resulted in the removal of 75 tons of garbage, as well as the planting of 85,000 trees, shrubs and plants. This year we want to go for more and we can only achieve it with your help.

When we say that it is an event at national level, we are serious. For example, this year there will be events in 175 forests located in every state of the country, including Puerto Rico and Hawaii. You have to know that our public lands cover more than 250 million hectares throughout the country. In other words, you can always explore and discover something new!

It is important to emphasize that public lands are public because they belong to all and they are for all. Becoming aware of this as a Latino community is necessary to strengthen our sense of belonging. That is why when you go to any forest or national park feel it yours. They are there for you to explore and have fun while you do it.

Also, if you still did not know, this Saturday we will also have the opportunity to take advantage of all forests, parks, mountains, grasslands for free. So no excuse, YOU NEED to leave the house. You have to go out and enjoy with your family and friends the lands that are of us all.

Do not miss the opportunity to celebrate and visit your public lands!