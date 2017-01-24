Nelson Pérez, the Puerto Rican spark in the local art
By Isabel Díaz del Castillo
Nelson Pérez is a Puerto Rican artist who moved to Tampa, Florida when he was four years old with his parents. His professional career began in a non-related art field. In 2005, Nelson volunteered in an organization called Gateway Vicentian Volunteers, which brought him to Saint Louis. Here he worked in direct services as a caseworker for Guardian Angel Settlement Association and remained with the organization until 2006. Through this organization he was able to experience a deeper sense of compassion and community with the different cases he dealt with and understood the importance of being an advocate for anyone in need. Now all that experience is represented in his artwork.
Nelson Perez first entered the art world in the summer of 2012 under the name of Vodka Bacon Studios. That same year he was recognized as St Louis Visual Artist of The Year, through RAW Artist, St Louis. Every year, his popularity, both locally and nationally, has grown exponentially. In the past three years, Vodka Bacon Studios has successfully created themed events and provided opportunities for 100+ artists in the Saint Louis area. Nelson Perez believes that the best way to build a community is to start with your neighbor. Talk to them, see what they need, and help anyway you can, by utilizing all the gifts that God has given you and remebering that all your talents should be shared to try and make the world better.
Beginning in July 2016, Perez was able to start working as a full-time artist and feels very fortunate to be able to dedicate his time to what he loves. He is currently planning the fifth local event for Vodka Bacon Studios. The event called POPTROPOLIS is to help promote artist whose styles are Pop Art, Pop Surrealism, Urban, Industrial and Fantasy genres. Nelson Perez feels that local artist that choose to work in these themes are under-represented and wants to create a platform for artist in the Saint Louis Area. Nelson firmly believes that, as an artist, it is important to create different avenues in the community to build stronger relationships, not just for our own benefits, but also for the community as a whole. This is how a strong community is formed and how you make a difference in it.
As a Latin artist, he has a lot to show and he is proud to set a precedent and to represent the community in the city, breaking stereotypes and fears.
R.L: What do you think is your biggest contribution to the Hispanic community of the United States, especially to the younger generations?
N.P: The biggest contribution I feel I have done for the Hispanic community is trying to transcend limits and expectations. Living my dreams through my art and not allowing any social constraints or limitations hold me down.
This past year I have made stronger ties and connections with the Hispanic/Latino community in the St. Louis area. Coming from Puerto Rico and Florida where the community has a strong population and well integrated, there is no need to reach out to the community. In St. Louis, this is not the case. So, I feel very motivated to bridge the gap between this tight knit Hispanic community into a more universal art community.
R.L: What do you think is the biggest challenge or challenges the young professional Hispanics in The United States face? Can you leave us a message to motivate the young Latinos of St Louis to continue building their dreams without fear of failing?
N.P: Life is full of people that are going to tell you what who to be and how to act because you come from a different culture. I have never met any Hispanic or Latino that has not felt the limitations at one point or another. This is where I think we need to analyze and think if this is who or what we want to be. It is also important to not allow these social constraint to separate us into small communities. America is a melting pot, but, because of fears of rejection and institutional racism, I feel that many people in the Hispanic community limit their interaction with others. This is the kind of behavior fuels other races or communities, believing they are stronger or have advantages over others. The few who have been able to break these barriers tend to never look back, forgetting who they are and where they came from. I think this is one of the biggest challenges for us as Latinos, remembering who we are, where we come from. It is important to remember that our culture is very strong and provides us with a unique point of view of the world. We need to remember that we, as a group, need to outlive the stereotypes and help bridge the social gaps.
Nelson Pérez – La chispa boricua en el arte local
Por Isabel Díaz del Castillo
Nelson Pérez es un artista Puertorriqueño que vive en Estados Unidos desde los 4 años de edad, cuando sus padres se mudaron a Tampa, Florida.
Su carrera profesional inició en un campo ajeno a las artes, hacia el año 2005 Nelson fue voluntario en una organización llamada Gateway Vicentian Volunteers que lo trajo a St. Louis, donde desarrolló actividades de índole social, que lo volvieron más sensible a las problemáticas de las personas necesitadas. Esta experiencia le dio un entendimiento de los retos, alegrías de la vida diaria y del sentido de crear comunidad, lo que hoy se ve reflejado en sus piezas de arte.
En el 2012 decide ingresar al mundo artístico bajo el nombre de Vodka Bacon Studios, nombre que utilizó para vender sus obras a través del portal etsy.com y que conserva hasta ahora. En su primer año en la escena artística fue nombrado Artista Visual del Año en St. Louis por la organización RAW Artists y desde entonces su popularidad a nivel local y nacional ha crecido exponencialmente. En los últimos tres años Vodka Bacon Studios ha creado con éxito eventos temáticos y ha proporcionado oportunidades para más de 100 artistas en el área de Saint Louis.
A partir de julio de 2016, Pérez pudo empezar a trabajar como artista a tiempo completo y se siente muy afortunado de poderse dedicar a lo que más le gusta hacer. Actualmente está planeando el quinto evento de Vodka Bacon Studios dedicado al arte local llamado POPTROPOLIS, para ayudar a promocionar a los artistas que trabajan en los géneros Pop Art, Surrealismo Pop, Urbano, Industrial y Fantasía. Nelson cree firmemente que como miembro de la comunidad de artistas, es importante crear oportunidades no sólo para sí mismo, sino para todos los que le rodean. Así es como se forma una comunidad fuerte y cómo se hace la diferencia.
Como artista latino tiene mucho que mostrar, está orgulloso sentar un precedente y de representar a la comunidad en la ciudad, para romper con estereotipos y estigmas.
RL: ¿Cuál cree que es su mayor contribución a la comunidad hispana de los Estados Unidos, especialmente para las generaciones más jóvenes que buscan hacer un cambio?
N.P: La mayor contribución que siento que he hecho por la comunidad hispana de los Estados Unidos es tratar de trascender los límites y las expectativas. Vivir mis sueños a través de mi arte y no permitir que ninguna limitación social me lo impida.
El año pasado creé lazos más fuertes y conexiones con la comunidad Hispana / Latina en el área de St. Louis. Viniendo de Puerto Rico y Florida donde esta comunidad tiene una población fuerte y se integra en todas partes de la sociedad en general, no hay necesidad de llegar a la comunidad. En Saint Luis no es lo mismo. Así que estoy motivado para cerrar la brecha entre esta comunidad hispana / latina muy unida y la comunidad artística que es más universal.
RL: ¿Cuál cree que es el mayor desafío o retos que enfrentan los jóvenes hispanos profesionales en Estados Unidos? ¿Puede dejarnos un mensaje para motivar a los jóvenes latinos de Saint Louis para que sigan construyendo sus sueños sin temor a fracasar?
N.P: La vida está plagada de gente que va a decirte lo que deberías ser debido a tu origen. Nunca he conocido a ningún hispano o latino que no haya sentido las limitaciones con las que se les oprimen en un momento u otro. Es en esos momentos en que hay que elegir si uno cree en esas limitaciones o las supera. También es importante no permitir que estas restricciones sociales nos dividan en pequeñas comunidades. América es un crisol, pero debido a los temores de rechazo y racismo institucional, siento que muchas personas en la comunidad hispana limitan su interacción con otros. Es este tipo de comportamiento lo que alimenta el racismo. Entonces los pocos que rompen estas barreras tienden a nunca mirar hacia atrás. Por lo tanto, el mayor desafío para los jóvenes hispanos profesionales es recordar quiénes somos y de dónde venimos. Que nuestra cultura es una fuerza y proporciona una visión única del mundo. Que somos responsables de vivir superando los estereotipos y superando las brechas sociales.