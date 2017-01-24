Nelson Pérez, the Puerto Rican spark in the local art

By Isabel Díaz del Castillo

Nelson Pérez is a Puerto Rican artist who moved to Tampa, Florida when he was four years old with his parents. His professional career began in a non-related art field. In 2005, Nelson volunteered in an organization called Gateway Vicentian Volunteers, which brought him to Saint Louis. Here he worked in direct services as a caseworker for Guardian Angel Settlement Association and remained with the organization until 2006. Through this organization he was able to experience a deeper sense of compassion and community with the different cases he dealt with and understood the importance of being an advocate for anyone in need. Now all that experience is represented in his artwork.

Nelson Perez first entered the art world in the summer of 2012 under the name of Vodka Bacon Studios. That same year he was recognized as St Louis Visual Artist of The Year, through RAW Artist, St Louis. Every year, his popularity, both locally and nationally, has grown exponentially. In the past three years, Vodka Bacon Studios has successfully created themed events and provided opportunities for 100+ artists in the Saint Louis area. Nelson Perez believes that the best way to build a community is to start with your neighbor. Talk to them, see what they need, and help anyway you can, by utilizing all the gifts that God has given you and remebering that all your talents should be shared to try and make the world better.

Beginning in July 2016, Perez was able to start working as a full-time artist and feels very fortunate to be able to dedicate his time to what he loves. He is currently planning the fifth local event for Vodka Bacon Studios. The event called POPTROPOLIS is to help promote artist whose styles are Pop Art, Pop Surrealism, Urban, Industrial and Fantasy genres. Nelson Perez feels that local artist that choose to work in these themes are under-represented and wants to create a platform for artist in the Saint Louis Area. Nelson firmly believes that, as an artist, it is important to create different avenues in the community to build stronger relationships, not just for our own benefits, but also for the community as a whole. This is how a strong community is formed and how you make a difference in it.

As a Latin artist, he has a lot to show and he is proud to set a precedent and to represent the community in the city, breaking stereotypes and fears.

R.L: What do you think is your biggest contribution to the Hispanic community of the United States, especially to the younger generations?

N.P: The biggest contribution I feel I have done for the Hispanic community is trying to transcend limits and expectations. Living my dreams through my art and not allowing any social constraints or limitations hold me down.

This past year I have made stronger ties and connections with the Hispanic/Latino community in the St. Louis area. Coming from Puerto Rico and Florida where the community has a strong population and well integrated, there is no need to reach out to the community. In St. Louis, this is not the case. So, I feel very motivated to bridge the gap between this tight knit Hispanic community into a more universal art community.

R.L: What do you think is the biggest challenge or challenges the young professional Hispanics in The United States face? Can you leave us a message to motivate the young Latinos of St Louis to continue building their dreams without fear of failing?

N.P: Life is full of people that are going to tell you what who to be and how to act because you come from a different culture. I have never met any Hispanic or Latino that has not felt the limitations at one point or another. This is where I think we need to analyze and think if this is who or what we want to be. It is also important to not allow these social constraint to separate us into small communities. America is a melting pot, but, because of fears of rejection and institutional racism, I feel that many people in the Hispanic community limit their interaction with others. This is the kind of behavior fuels other races or communities, believing they are stronger or have advantages over others. The few who have been able to break these barriers tend to never look back, forgetting who they are and where they came from. I think this is one of the biggest challenges for us as Latinos, remembering who we are, where we come from. It is important to remember that our culture is very strong and provides us with a unique point of view of the world. We need to remember that we, as a group, need to outlive the stereotypes and help bridge the social gaps.