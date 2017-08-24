New Airline Offers $99 Flights to Europe from St. Louis

St. Louis, MO. August 23 — A new low-cost transatlantic airline will be flying out of St. Louis Lambert International Airport. WOW Air offers flights to locations like London, Paris, Amsterdam, Berlin, Frankfurt, Dublin, Copenhagen and more at $149. Flights to Keflavík International Airport in Iceland are $99. The inaugural flight from St. Louis to Iceland will be on May 17, 2018.
The airline is visibly recognizable by its purple planes and flight attendant uniforms. But it is the cheap flights that keep people coming back for more.
You`ll pay more for carry-on bags, checked luggage and an in-flight meal. Service will be offered to Iceland four days per week.
The airline has a total of 12 US destinations. They started offering service to North America in March of 2015.
“WOW air is very excited to bring our flight services to St. Louis,” said Skúli Mogensen, CEO and Founder of WOW air in a statement. “We are proud of our growth in the Midwest and are honored to partner with St. Louis Lambert International Airport to offer low cost fares to Europe.”
“We’re excited to partner with WOW air to give the St. Louis region transatlantic service to Iceland, one of the hottest international tourist destinations in the world right now,” said Rhonda Hamm-Niebruegge, STL Airport Director in a statement. “WOW air offers great value and a flight schedule and network that will give St. Louis travelers great options to Iceland as well as great connections to numerous other top European destinations.”
Tickets go on sale today and can be purchased at www.wowair.us
Nueva aerolínea ofrece vuelos de $99 a Europa desde St. Louis
St. Louis, MO. 23 de agosto – Una nueva aerolínea transatlántica de bajo costo del Aeropuerto Internacional Lambert de St. Louis. WOW Air ofrece vuelos a lugares como Londres, París, Ámsterdam, Berlín, Frankfurt, Dublín, Copenhague y más $149. Los vuelos a Keflavík International Airport en Islandia son de $99. El vuelo inaugural de St. Louis a Islandia será el 17 de mayo de 2018.
La aerolínea es visiblemente reconocible por sus aviones morados y uniformes de los asistentes de vuelo. Pero son los vuelos baratos que mantienen a la gente volviendo por más.
Usted pagará más por equipaje de mano, equipaje facturado y una comida en el vuelo. El servicio se ofrecerá a Islandia cuatro días por semana.
La aerolínea tiene un total de 12 destinos en EE.UU. Comenzaron a ofrecer servicios a Norteamérica en marzo de 2015.
“En WOW Air estamos muy emocionados por ofrecer nuestros servicios en St. Louis”, dijo Skúli Mogensen, CEO y fundador de WOW en un comunicado. “Estamos orgullosos de nuestro crecimiento en el Medio Oeste y estamos honrados de asociarnos con el Aeropuerto Internacional St. Louis Lambert para ofrecer tarifas de bajo costo a Europa”.
“Nos emociona asociarnos con WOW Air para ofrecer el servicio transatlántico de la región de St. Louis a Islandia, uno de los destinos turísticos internacionales más populares del mundo”, dijo Rhonda Hamm-Niebruegge, Directora del Aeropuerto de STL en un comunicado. “WOW Air ofrece gran valor y programa y red de vuelos que darán a los viajeros de St. Louis grandiosas opciones para viajar a Islandia, así como grandes conexiones con otros grandiosos destinos Europeos”.
Los boletos saldrán a la venta hoy se pueden comprar en www.wowair.us