New Airline Offers $99 Flights to Europe from St. Louis

St. Louis, MO. August 23 — A new low-cost transatlantic airline will be flying out of St. Louis Lambert International Airport. WOW Air offers flights to locations like London, Paris, Amsterdam, Berlin, Frankfurt, Dublin, Copenhagen and more at $149. Flights to Keflavík International Airport in Iceland are $99. The inaugural flight from St. Louis to Iceland will be on May 17, 2018.

The airline is visibly recognizable by its purple planes and flight attendant uniforms. But it is the cheap flights that keep people coming back for more.

You`ll pay more for carry-on bags, checked luggage and an in-flight meal. Service will be offered to Iceland four days per week.

The airline has a total of 12 US destinations. They started offering service to North America in March of 2015.

“WOW air is very excited to bring our flight services to St. Louis,” said Skúli Mogensen, CEO and Founder of WOW air in a statement. “We are proud of our growth in the Midwest and are honored to partner with St. Louis Lambert International Airport to offer low cost fares to Europe.”

“We’re excited to partner with WOW air to give the St. Louis region transatlantic service to Iceland, one of the hottest international tourist destinations in the world right now,” said Rhonda Hamm-Niebruegge, STL Airport Director in a statement. “WOW air offers great value and a flight schedule and network that will give St. Louis travelers great options to Iceland as well as great connections to numerous other top European destinations.”

Tickets go on sale today and can be purchased at www.wowair.us